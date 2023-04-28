Lions tied for fourth after one championship round





BREMERTON, Wash. Two LMU men’s golfers are in the top 10 and all five are in the top 25 in the field after one round of play in the 2023 West Coast Conference Championships. The Lions shot 288 as a team and are five strokes off the lead in the tournament. The Lions recovered after some early bogies with 19 birdies between second and 15theholes. 10 of those birdies came between fifth and tentheholes, with Lion hitting over par during that stretch. WCC Individual Champion last year Riley Lewis again the Lions lead after 18 holes in 2023. Lewis opened his day with a bogie on the first hole, but then rattled off five birdies over a five-hole span. Lewis finished with three birdies from the front nine and three from the back nine to finish fifth at 2-under. Cad Anderson sits at 1-under and is tied for eighth after shooting 71 on Thursday. Adnerson recorded five of LMU’s birdies, including back-to-back on six and seven. Enters the clubhouse with a tie of 19e, Caden McMackin finished his round at 1-under, 71. A pair of Lions is tied for 23edat 2-over. Both Trevor Algya And Tony Hendriks shot 74. The Lions bested the nine teams on Par 5s, shooting 9-under on such holes. Lewis led the field with his 4-under from Par 5s. The second round starts on Friday at 7:30 am with the tee off of the first three teams. The Lions follow with the next wave starting at 8:20 a.m. and then following each other every 10 minutes. Live scoring will continue to be available on GolfStat.com. Donate today: Fans interested in contributing to the Lions Athletic Fund can do so byclick here. Your gift will contribute to a transformative athletic, academic and cultural student-athlete experience for every LMU student-athlete. We appreciate your continued support of LMU Athletics. Follow along with the action: Visit LMULions.com for full coverage of Loyola Marymount University athletics, including the women’s tennis team. We encourage you to follow all actions on social media as well. Follow us by following usTwitterlike usFacebookand follow usInstagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lmulions.com/news/2023/4/27/mens-golf-lions-tied-for-fourth-after-one-championship-round.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos