Man posing as India’s wheelchair cricket captain meets CM Stalin, Udhayanidhi
Police have detained a man allegedly posing as the captain of India’s wheelchair cricket team and meeting with Tamil Nadu Prime Minister MK Stalin and Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin with fake certificates and a trophy.
Y Vinoth Babu, a disabled man from Keelaselvanur in Ramanathapuram district who has participated in some cricket tournaments, met the Prime Minister a few days ago with a trophy he claimed to have won at the T20 World Cup in London.
After meeting with the chief minister, Babu told reporters that he was the captain of the Indian wheelchair cricket team. I’ve been playing cricket for six years. My first event was the Asia Cup in Pakistan. After seeing my abilities, I was given the opportunity to lead the team. Last December I was made captain. 20 teams participated in the Asia Cup and we won the cup. Recently the T20 World Cup took place in London and similar to the Asia Cup, many supported me financially to go there and win the cup. As many as 20 teams participated. India defeated Pakistan in the Melbourne final in Australia. My demand is that the government give me a job, he said.
Allegations about Babu’s credentials surfaced shortly after he met the prime minister.
In March, the Wheelchair Cricket India Association tweeted that a letter had been circulated on social media on behalf of the association with a list of players selected for a mock event dubbed London World Cup. This is to clarify that this letter has been naughtily edited and that the name of one Vinoth Babu (who is posing as a captain) has been inserted into the letter, read the association’s tweet, which also showed the letter. The Wheelchair Cricket India Association (WCIA) has no registered player named Vinoth Babu and no such event is being planned by us, another tweet read.
The association said the case is being referred for further legal action.
Speaking to indianexpress.com, a member of the association said he was amazed at how Babu was able to bypass all the checks and reach the prime minister. He added that it was disheartening to see people indulge in such acts when many talented disabled athletes struggled due to financial constraints.
He said there were many complaints that Babu had collected donations from various people, including players, and that the association had therefore distanced himself from him, although he had previously been associated with it.
There are two associations in the DCCBI (Divyang Cricket Board Control of India), DCCI (Differently-abled Cricket Council of India). We are part of the first association. Three months ago (in December) he posted that he won the Asia Cup in Pakistan…we were shocked and discussed in our group if there was any other organization besides DCCBI and DCCI that he (Babu) is a part of, said R Sagadevan, vice-captain of Tamil Nadu’s wheelchair cricket team.
He managed to meet Sports Minister Udhayanidhi with a fake trophy but here we are struggling to get an appointment even with the local MLA. A few weeks earlier, he met the Prime Minister and claimed to have captained the team and won the World Cup. We thought we should make a complaint. Before we could take any further action, the police reported him, he added.
Both the association and the player expressed concern for their future as people may now question their credibility because of one person’s behavior. They said that despite several attempts, they are barely noticed by the media and receive help from the officials.
The APJ Missile Para Sports Association of Ramanathapuram is the plaintiff against Babu. An official of the association said that Babu had approached her about participating in court cases, but he was not selected. He was shocked to see Babu claiming to be the captain of the Indian team and posing with the chief minister.
We lodged a complaint with the Ramanathapuram Superintendent of Police as his activities had discredited all parasport members. There were many allegations that he collected donations from various people and that he did not even have a valid passport. But he convinced authorities that he had taken part in an event in London. There were reports that he collected Rs 1 lakh from another person, who also filed a complaint, the office bearer said.
A case has been registered against him under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, a police officer said.
When indianexpress.com tried to contact Babu, he could not be reached for comment.
