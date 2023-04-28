Miami Hockey’s future may be poised at the NCHC meetings in Naples





Multiple sources speculate about the departure of the Miami RedHawks and the addition of Arizona State to the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC). A College Hockey News (CHN) article, written by Adam Wodon, begged the NCHC Do the right thing, waive the million-dollar exit fee and allow the RedHawks to escape to the Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA). The CCHA was the convention center of the RedHawks for 33 years before joining the NCHC and is, on balance, less challenging and a more cost-effective regional option for the floundering program that has piled losing seasons on losing seasons. Wodon concluded that the first step in all changes is the resolution of the RedHawks’ status as conference members in the future. The Miami Hockey Blog View from the glass speculates that the revamped CCHA could take West Michigan in addition to Miami — WMU is currently bleeding money. The post suggests the possibility of the conference handling two divisions, North and South. The surprise takeaway from the View from the glass article by John Lachmann is Western’s precarious financial position. Further research shows a shocking drop in enrollment at WMU over the past decade – a problem for many schools through the land. WMU has become a competitive force and valued member in the NCHC, but the headwinds may be too much for the Broncos. Could they also leave the NCHC based on need rather than desire? They would certainly be an instant competitive force in the CCHA. This is what a divisional structure could look like for the conference: NORTH Bemidji state Michigan Tech state of Minnesota Northern Michigan Saint Thomas SOUTH Bowling Green Ferry state Lake Superior state Miami Western Michigan Teams can play four games against each divisional enemy and two against opponents in the opposite division for a 26-game league schedule. Such a conference would bring regional and travel benefits to Miami and WMU. Wodon pleads, “NCHC folks, the athletic directors and school presidents of the member schools, should be doing the right thing here. Waive the Miami exit fees. Give a pleasant ‘goodbye, nice to know you, good luck in the future’ and send them on their way without obligation. This week the annual NCHC meeting will take place where a number of things will be spat out in meeting rooms, at the bar and on the golf course. Ultimately, the NCHC could have two openings with ASU being one of the obvious options to fill a spot. The conference would likely select from Midwestern hockey programs such as Minnesota State, St. Thomas and others should this happen. Adding to the membership problem is the growing consideration of merging the NCHC with the Summit League in order to reduce the NCHC’s operating costs, which account for the bulk of its revenue and financial stability. These issues may soon be resolved at this week’s annual NCHC meeting in Naples, Florida with Conference coaches and athletic directors. These topics will certainly be at the top of the participants’ discussions. Similar: Like it Loading…

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://letsgodu.com/2023/04/27/miami-hockeys-future-may-be-in-balance-at-naples-nchc-meetings/comment-page-1/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos