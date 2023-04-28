Baseball example: Memphis – Wichita State Athletics

Memphis (21-20, 4-8American) vs. #25Wichita State (24-16, 8-4American)

Friday April 28| 6:00 PM CT | Wichita, Kansas (Eck Stadium)

TV: ESPN+| Radio: KFH 97.5FM/1240AM

LHP JT Durham (3-2, 5.68) v RHP Clark Candiotti (6-2, 3.93)

Saturday April 29| 2:00 PM CT | Wichita, Kansas (Eck Stadium)

TV: ESPN+| Radio: KFH 97.5FM/1240AM

LHP Dalton Fowler (5-3, 3.49) vs. LHP Payton Tolle (7-1, 3.62)

Sunday April 30| 12:00 CT | Wichita, Kansas (Eck Stadium)

TV: ESPN+| Radio: KFH 97.5FM/1240AM

TBAvs. RHP Gun Adler (4-2, 2.56)

SCENE SETTING: Wichita State returns to the American Athletic Conference with a crucial three-game home series against Memphis that begins Friday at Eck Stadium. The Shockers are tied with Houston at the top of the American Athletic Conference standings with four series left to play; right now, the Cougars hold the tiebreaker thanks to a series win in Wichita earlier this season. The Shockers lose 7-5 in 10 innings to Kansas on Wednesday, a back-and-forth game played by steady rainfall. WSU rallied to tie the game in the ninth while down to their last strike, but the Jayhawks struck for two runs in the tenth to take the win. Monday’s edition of the Collegiate Baseball poll ranked the Shockers #25, the first time Wichita State has been ranked nationally by a major publication since April 2018. With 15 games left to play, WSU has already surpassed their winning total from a season ago when the Shockers went 21-36. Wichita State is chasing their first NCAA Tournament appearance since the 2013 season, a regional bid that was later vacated by the NCAA.

SHOCKER BASEBALL ON THE RADIO AND ESPN PLUS: KFH 97.5 FM/1240 AM will once again serve as a radio station for baseball broadcasts in Wichita State in 2023. “The Voice of the Shockers” and Pizza Hut Shocker Sports Hall of Famer Mike Kennedy will take on play-by-play duties against Tigers. All three games will also be streamed live on ESPN+ ($), featuring former Shocker pitcher (1991-94) and Pizza Hut Shocker Sports Hall of Famer Shane Dennis. Live audio, in addition to live stats, will be available for all games at GoShockers.com/listen and ShockerStats.com.

SERIES HISTORY: The Shockers and Tigers have met just 13 times in all-time series history, with each game taking place after Wichita State joined the American Athletic Conference in 2017. The Shockers have a 9-4 series lead, winning two of three games last season in Memphis. The Tigers won Friday’s game, extending Wichita State’s season-long losing streak to 11 games, but Wichita State bounced back to win the next two games and the series. Chuck Ingram set career highs in Saturday’s game win with six RBI and three runs scored. WSU has won all four series against the Tigers, including a four-game set in Wichita in 2021.

EXPLORE MEMPHIS: The Tigers arrive in Wichita with an overall record of 21-20, 4-8 in the American Athletic Conference. Memphis has followed an identical script in all four of their conference series, dropping the first and third games around a win in game two. Most recently, the Tigers dropped two of three home games against Houston before taking a 4-2 midweek win against UT Martin on Tuesday. Memphis has struggled offensively in 2023 and ranks 273rd nationally with just 5.0 runs per game. The Tigers cut .254/.351/.413 as a team all worst or second worst in the AAC coming into play Friday. Memphis has a powerful running game, with a total of 65 steals to rank in the top 50 in the country. Transfer from Mississippi State, Brayland Skinner leads the Tigers’ pace with 15 swipes and a conference-best five triples. Two talented left-handers lead the pitching staff; senior Dalton Fowler was an excellent starter on Saturday, finishing fifth nationally with 84 strikeouts. Junior Dalton Kendrick has 10 saves to his credit, the third most in the nation. Memphis is led by freshman head coach Kerrick Jackson, who returned to the collegiate ranks after a stint as president of the MLB Draft League. Jackson previously served as head coach at Southern for three seasons and has also coached at Emporia State and Coffeyville Community College in Kansas.

TWO-OUT TUG OF TUG: Wednesday’s loss to Kansas was decided almost entirely by two-out successes and failures. Eight of the game’s 12 runs were plated with two outs, including three single-run hits. Wichita State tied the game in the bottom of the ninth with a two-out, two-strike single by Jack Klein and loaded the bases later in the inning for it Garret Pennington aligned. In the 10th, Kansas scored the eventual winning runs on a two-out, two-run single by Michael Brooks.

LITTLE BIG TIME: Last week, real freshmen Jack Klein has displayed the exciting skills that have made him one of the most acclaimed recruits of the Shockers. In his last 11 at-bats, Little has recorded eight hits, compiling three consecutive multi-hit games. The recent hot stretch has increased his batting average by 58 points from .218 to his current .276. Little’s most prominent resource is his speed, which led to 9 stolen bases in 11 attempts. The Katy, Texas native is on pace to record the most thefts by an actual Shocker freshman since Taylor Doggett stole 17 in 2012.

SOUTHPAW FLUCTUATIONS: Wichita State’s offense will be tested by a pair of talented southpaw Memphis starters in the first two games of the series in JT Durham and Dalton Fowler. The Shockers have no pronounced splits this season, batting .308 against right-handers and .295 against left-handers. Kyte McDonald is WSU’s most dangerous hit against left-handers, with a .346 average.

CONSISTENCY CONSISTENCY: Wichita State has had a remarkably consistent starting lineup this season as six different players have started 38 or more games ( Brock Rodden , Payton Tolle , Chuck Ingram , Maurice Millan , Garret Pennington , David Haring ). After Ingram moved into first place at the beginning of April, the top six places in the ranking have changed only twice in the last 21 games.

BREAKING OUT THE BROOMS: It was a historic weekend at Eck Stadium for Wichita State, who secured their first sweep against a top-10 opponent since the 1991 season with three dominant wins against #7-ranked East Carolina. The Shockers beat the Pirates 23-3, defeated them 41-14 and got two full game shutouts from Payton Tolle And Gun Adler to book the series. East Carolina produced only one inning in its entire series in which more than five batters came to the plate (first inning of game two), and advanced only one runner to third in 18 innings against Tolle and Adler. The three wins put Wichita State tied with Houston in the American Athletic Conference standings.

SHOCKERS IN THE RPI: Wichita State goes 97th in Friday’s latest edition of the RPI, tied for second in the American Athletic Conference behind East Carolina (19). The Shockers were up a whopping 59 points last week, comfortably the largest increase in the country (closest: Georgetown, +40 to 119). Houston (111) comes closest, followed by UCF (119) and South Florida (149). Memphis checks in at 195 from Thursday’s rankings.

STARTING WITH A PAL: Junior outfielder Chuck Ingram made national headlines in Tulane on April 14 with a home run that traveled a Trackman-confirmed 150 yards, by far the longest of any Shocker this season. Ingram’s homer marked the first opening round for the Shockers since David VanVooren opened a game against Texas Tech with a solo shot on March 9, 2019.

DOUBLE: Head coach Loren Hibbs made no secret of his desire for the Shockers to hit more doubles in 2023, believing the stat represents good offensive tackling and aggressive baserunning. The Shockers lived up to that expectation this season by leading the American Athletic Conference and finishing 25th nationally with 91 team two-baggers. WSU has nine players with five or more doubles.

BACK IN THE SADDLE: Interim head coach Loren Hibbs is in his first season leading the Shockers after taking over from Eric Wedge in December 2022. Hibbs starred as a record-breaking outfielder for the Shockers, helping WSU make the program’s first-ever CWS appearance in 1982, and still holds the NCAA record for single-season runs scored with 125. He then served as an assistant under legendary Shocker head coach Gene Stephenson before moving to Charlotte, where Hibbs led the 49ers for 27 seasons and more than 800 wins. He returned to the Wichita State program after the 2019 season and joined the staff as Director of Baseball Operations.

HIGH PRAISE: The Shockers fielded four players in the American Athletic Conference preseason for all conferences, the most of any club in the league. Infielder Brock Rodden fielder Chuck Ingram designated batter Payton Tolle and right-handed pitcher Cameron bye were all selected, with Rodden named the conference’s Preseason Player of the Year. Despite having the top four honorees in the league, Wichita State was voted fifth in the eight-team American Athletic Conference preseason poll.

RODDEN RETURN: Infielder Brock Rodden burst onto the scene as one of college baseball’s most influential players in 2022. The Seminole State transfer led the Shockers in batting average (.338), on-base percentage (.441), and slugging percentage (.653) as they 17 home launched runs, the most by a Shocker since Drew Moffitt hit 26 long balls in 2004. He was selected by the Oakland Athletics in the 10th round of the 2022 MLB Draft (choose 304 overall) but chose not to sign, a of only three chosen players in the top ten rounds to do so.