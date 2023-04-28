



NBS lends support to GCA to host 2nd Division 40-over cricket tournament Kaieteur News –The New Building Society (NBS) and the Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) have partnered to host the GCA’s Second Division 40-over cricket tournament for the ninth year at an official launch on Wednesday at the NBS headquarters on North Road and Avenue of the Republic. The partnership has provided a platform for many young players to showcase their skills, with some of them going on to represent Guyana and the West Indies. The tournament, which has already started, has eighteen teams under the Georgetown umbrella. The tournament has helped players climb the cricket ladder, as highlighted by Guyana’s newest Test player, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, who was enjoying his first years in the tournament. Speaking at the launch, GCA Vice President Roger Harper indicated that teams are eager to dethrone defending champion Georgetown Cricket Club, who have won the tournament multiple times. The hope is to complete the tournament before the end of the year, weather permitting. Meanwhile, NBS chairman Dr. Nanda Kishore Gopaul, expressed his satisfaction with the work of the GCA in running the tournament over the years and envisioned hosting championship teams from other provinces for a grand final in the future. Related

