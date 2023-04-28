Detroit Lions select Jahmyr Gibbs from Alabama in 2023 NFL Draft





KANSAS CITY, Mo. Alabama football player Jahmyr Gibbs was selected by the Detroit Lions in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft with the No. 12 overall pick on Thursday. Gibbs becomes the 13th Crimson Tide to return to be selected in the draft during Nick Saban’s 16 seasons as coach. Gibbs transferred to Alabama after two seasons at Georgia Tech. He enlisted for the NFL after one season with the Crimson Tide, rushing for seven touchdowns and 926 yards on 151 carries for an average of 6.1 yards per carry. Gibbs also proved to be a weapon as a receiver. He caught 44 passes for 444 yards and three scores with the Crimson Tide. This is what brings Gibbs to the NFL. JAHMYR GIBBS:Why Alabama football’s Jahmyr Gibbs never considered leaving Sugar Bowl JALEN MILROE:Watching Alabama QB Jalen Milroe’s 179 snaps from 2022, here’s what we found out The pluses Gibbs has home run speed. Give him an open square and he can hit it to the end zone. See his 4.36 40-yard sprint time at the NFL Combine. He can also create chances with cutbacks, sending defenders flying by when he changes direction. The game in Arkansas in which Gibbs had several long runs is perhaps the best representation of his ability to switch games with his burst. Even with the Razorbacks selling out to defend him with quarterback Bryce Young out of the game, Gibbs still found openings. He finished that game with 18 carries for 206 yards (11.4 average) and two touchdowns. Gibbs is a mismatch in the passing game and can be used to take advantage of defenses as a receiver. The worries Gibbs is a versatile defender, but he may not be the best option if a team needs to run in or win in close range situations. His style is best suited to win in matchups where he can use his speed and athleticism. If a team needs an outright force to bully defenders, Gibbs may not be the best option. His frame isn’t that big either. He measured at 5-foot-9, 199 pounds at the NFL Combine. Final thoughts The right offensive coordinator will see Gibbs as the game changer he is and find the best ways to use him. Gibbs has the potential to break open games and be a nightmare for defenses, especially if he can get mismatches in the slot or out of the backfield on the passing play.

