ASU women’s tennis gears up for Pac-12 Tournament

The ASU women’s tennis team ended the season the way they started it: on fire. With a 17-5 record, the Sun Devils enter the Pac-12 Tournament with the momentum they wanted at the start of the season.

As one of the most popular teams to enter the Pac-12 tournament, ASU gets a first-round pick as a three-seed, tying for the highest in program history.

On Thursday, the team will play No. 6 USC in the quarterfinals as they return to the Pac-12 Championships.

Co-head coach Matt Langley said their goal at the start of the season was to get the National Indoor Tournament. They were unable to score that goal, but he believes they have been playing better and better ever since.

“We have a good group of girls who like to play tennis and work hard, which I think is a good thing, and that makes good teams,” Langley said.

At the end of the season, ASU finished the season on a high note, starting with a big win over USC.

“We’ve had some good, nice wins, but this was probably the best. Sheila McInerney said.

The win on USC on April 7 was much needed. ASU had previously lost three of their four games, including a very narrow 3-4 loss to No. 15 Stanford. McInerney and Langley felt that the win was the best moment of the season. The Trojans entered the game at number 29 in the country. Still, the Sun Devils were able to send them 4-1 behind major junior wins Marianna Argyrokastriti and freshmen Chelsea Fontenel.

That win was the first of five in a row to end the regular season, all five coming against opponents from the top-55. ASU also started their season on a five game win streak. All five were at home, a harbinger of things to come for the rest of the season.

ASU finished the season with a home season undefeated for the first time in the program’s history, and their home win streak, stretching back to last season, was extended to 20 games. The team finished the season 15-0 at home, 7-3 in their conference and ranked No. 22 in the nation.

The Sun Devils finished the regular season with two singles players ranked in the top 125 nationally and a top 25-ranked doubles tandem. Fontenel and junior Juliet Morelet were ranked 104 and 122, respectively, while the graduate student doubles team Domenika Turkovic and sophomores Patricia Spaak finished the year ranked 24th in the country.

Morlet also had great success with her doubles partner, sophomore Sedona Gallagher. The tandem finished the season with a sparkling 13-2 record, a team record. On the singles side, Argyrokastriti led the team with 18 wins.

Playing together was one of the main feelings of the team as a whole. Fontenel said her main goal for the season was to play with her teammates and enjoy being part of a team. But as the end of her freshman year approaches, she and the team have lived up to their high expectations.

“I think that win was the first day where we showed what we are capable of,” said Fontenel. “We want to finish strong. We said, ‘If we don’t play our best tennis at the start of the season, that’s fine, as long as we play our best at the end.'”

