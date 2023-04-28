Ullmark quotes Ted Lasso after blunder; Bruins Spin Positive

After committing one of the biggest blunders in recent Boston sports history, Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark addressed the media as if he were on an episode of the hit Apple TV series “Ted Lasso.”

You just have to have the mind of a goldfish, said the always even-tempered and cheerful Ullmark with a smile.

For those who don’t watch the multi-Primetime Emmy Award-winning show, here’s what Ullmark is referring to:

Linus Ullmark and the Boston Bruins took that “Ted Lasso”-esque approach to their 2022-23 regular season and became the winningest team in NHL regular season history. Ullmark became the first Boston Bruins goaltender to win 40 games in a regular season since Pete Peters did so in the 1982–83 regular season going 40-6-1 with a 1.89 GAA and .938 save percentage. In the process, he became the odds-on NHL betting favorite to win the 2023 Vezina Trophy.

Ullmark’s “Ted Lasso,” Jim Montgomery, became the NHL betting favorite to win the 2023 Jack Adams Award by winning the most games for a first-year Bruins head coach in franchise history.

Unfortunately, that even-handed, sometimes handsome Lasso but loving positivity hasn’t worked too well for the top-seeded winners of the 2023 President’s Trophy in their first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series with eighth-seeded Florida Panthers. In a potential series clincher Game 5 to a raucous, sellout TD Garden, the Bruins suffered a 4-3 overtime loss that could sink into Bost0n sports playoff infamy as they blow a 3-1 series lead and lose their first round series to the heavy underdog Panthers.

So are Montgomery, Ullmark and the Bruins going to deviate from the Ted Lasso approach they’ve consistently displayed in public after it played a big part in their record-breaking regular season success?

If their post-game reaction late Wednesday night was any indication, it would be negative.

“Oh yeah, it’s going to be great,” Ullmark said of the upcoming and unexpected Game 6. “This is what we’re playing for. Some you win, some you lose.”

Ullmark then calmly and politely explained – not once, but twice – his mistake that led to the overtime winner of the Panthers by Bruins fans’ Public Enemy No. 1, Matthew Tkachuk, 6:05 into the extra frame.

“I tried to get back into the net, and then he sent it in. You know, I tried to put myself in a position where he couldn’t take it away from me. Unfortunately it hits my skate and ends up in the wrong hands,” said Ullmark. “And from there it was kind of a situation where I couldn’t get back into position. And you know, he takes it and puts it in there.

And one more time for a reporter who is late with his media scrum:

“Okay, just went out, tried to play it on the back and tried to get around [Carter Verhaeghe]and he reads it right, takes it, hits it in the middle, hits my skate, goes to whoever it was [Tkachuk], plays and shoots it into the net,” Ullmark said. “That’s what happened.”

The ever-responsible Ullmark then owned his mess, as he always did after the few poor games he had this season.

“I don’t know. I’ll have to look at it tonight or tomorrow and see what I could have done better,” Ullmark said of how he goes on and throws this game in the trash. “You know, maybe I should have rimmed it, maybe I should have gone in the middle It’s hard to say I thought that was the best play That’s it And it ended up being, you know, the worst play That happened and we can all think about what I had should have done or could have done. But also, maybe if I did, maybe it would have been the same results. Who knows? This is the life of hockey and this is the game sometimes.”

Montgomery was even more blunt when asked about not only Ullmark’s mental relapse, but the collective lulls in concentration that led to 17 turnovers and ultimately a trip back to Sunrise, Florida for Game 6 on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. ET (NESN, TNT, CBC, SN, TVAS).

Well, it did happen in Boston, that’s for sure,” Montgomery replied when his team asked him about the intermittent cerebral spasms. “For whatever reason, we didn’t start on time, they were the better team in the first period and I immediately thought: Charlie Coyles line with [Taylor] To fetch [Garnet] Hathaway got us going in the second and we started to build our game.

We tend to make big mistakes at the moment, I don’t know why, the last two home games. We don’t manage our ice or manage the puck, it’s one of two, and it ends when you chase the game like we did all night, one to zero, one to one, two to one, two to two, three to two , three against three, and then of course you can’t chase the game anymore, you waste a lot of energy. I thought about the energy we spent in the second and third trying to tie the game. I didn’t think we were so sharp in extra time.

Yet Montgomery is not about to change direction and become even more blunt and sarcastic, as his predecessor, Bruce Cassidy, or a coach like Darryl Sutter might have been in his situation.

This puck writer has no problem with Montgomery’s because he wins. I don’t have a problem with Sutter and Cassidy either. Both coaches are proven winners, and like many puck writers, this one has no issues with their approach as they are pure quote gold!

However, some teams have issues, and some coaches, like Montgomery, who is on this Boston Bruins squad, or Ted Lasso at AFC Richmond, are just unique and better suited.

You know, we regroup, we meet tomorrow, and I’m sure we’ll come back with one Real good, determined effort,” said a clearly unhappy Montgomery. I have a lot of confidence in our team, I have a lot of confidence in that group, from the first player to the 23rd, 24th player who is with us now.

Montgomery will most likely make lineup and system tweaks as any good NHL head coach would on the verge of seeing a 3-1 series lead evaporate, but the Ted Lasso-esque positive reinforcement won’t stop.