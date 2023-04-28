Sports
Ullmark quotes Ted Lasso after blunder; Bruins Spin Positive
After committing one of the biggest blunders in recent Boston sports history, Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark addressed the media as if he were on an episode of the hit Apple TV series “Ted Lasso.”
You just have to have the mind of a goldfish, said the always even-tempered and cheerful Ullmark with a smile.
For those who don’t watch the multi-Primetime Emmy Award-winning show, here’s what Ullmark is referring to:
Linus Ullmark and the Boston Bruins took that “Ted Lasso”-esque approach to their 2022-23 regular season and became the winningest team in NHL regular season history. Ullmark became the first Boston Bruins goaltender to win 40 games in a regular season since Pete Peters did so in the 1982–83 regular season going 40-6-1 with a 1.89 GAA and .938 save percentage. In the process, he became the odds-on NHL betting favorite to win the 2023 Vezina Trophy.
Ullmark’s “Ted Lasso,” Jim Montgomery, became the NHL betting favorite to win the 2023 Jack Adams Award by winning the most games for a first-year Bruins head coach in franchise history.
Unfortunately, that even-handed, sometimes handsome Lasso but loving positivity hasn’t worked too well for the top-seeded winners of the 2023 President’s Trophy in their first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series with eighth-seeded Florida Panthers. In a potential series clincher Game 5 to a raucous, sellout TD Garden, the Bruins suffered a 4-3 overtime loss that could sink into Bost0n sports playoff infamy as they blow a 3-1 series lead and lose their first round series to the heavy underdog Panthers.
So are Montgomery, Ullmark and the Bruins going to deviate from the Ted Lasso approach they’ve consistently displayed in public after it played a big part in their record-breaking regular season success?
If their post-game reaction late Wednesday night was any indication, it would be negative.
“Oh yeah, it’s going to be great,” Ullmark said of the upcoming and unexpected Game 6. “This is what we’re playing for. Some you win, some you lose.”
Ullmark then calmly and politely explained – not once, but twice – his mistake that led to the overtime winner of the Panthers by Bruins fans’ Public Enemy No. 1, Matthew Tkachuk, 6:05 into the extra frame.
“I tried to get back into the net, and then he sent it in. You know, I tried to put myself in a position where he couldn’t take it away from me. Unfortunately it hits my skate and ends up in the wrong hands,” said Ullmark. “And from there it was kind of a situation where I couldn’t get back into position. And you know, he takes it and puts it in there.
And one more time for a reporter who is late with his media scrum:
“Okay, just went out, tried to play it on the back and tried to get around [Carter Verhaeghe]and he reads it right, takes it, hits it in the middle, hits my skate, goes to whoever it was [Tkachuk], plays and shoots it into the net,” Ullmark said. “That’s what happened.”
The ever-responsible Ullmark then owned his mess, as he always did after the few poor games he had this season.
“I don’t know. I’ll have to look at it tonight or tomorrow and see what I could have done better,” Ullmark said of how he goes on and throws this game in the trash. “You know, maybe I should have rimmed it, maybe I should have gone in the middle It’s hard to say I thought that was the best play That’s it And it ended up being, you know, the worst play That happened and we can all think about what I had should have done or could have done. But also, maybe if I did, maybe it would have been the same results. Who knows? This is the life of hockey and this is the game sometimes.”
Montgomery was even more blunt when asked about not only Ullmark’s mental relapse, but the collective lulls in concentration that led to 17 turnovers and ultimately a trip back to Sunrise, Florida for Game 6 on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. ET (NESN, TNT, CBC, SN, TVAS).
Well, it did happen in Boston, that’s for sure,” Montgomery replied when his team asked him about the intermittent cerebral spasms. “For whatever reason, we didn’t start on time, they were the better team in the first period and I immediately thought: Charlie Coyles line with [Taylor] To fetch [Garnet] Hathaway got us going in the second and we started to build our game.
We tend to make big mistakes at the moment, I don’t know why, the last two home games. We don’t manage our ice or manage the puck, it’s one of two, and it ends when you chase the game like we did all night, one to zero, one to one, two to one, two to two, three to two , three against three, and then of course you can’t chase the game anymore, you waste a lot of energy. I thought about the energy we spent in the second and third trying to tie the game. I didn’t think we were so sharp in extra time.
Yet Montgomery is not about to change direction and become even more blunt and sarcastic, as his predecessor, Bruce Cassidy, or a coach like Darryl Sutter might have been in his situation.
This puck writer has no problem with Montgomery’s because he wins. I don’t have a problem with Sutter and Cassidy either. Both coaches are proven winners, and like many puck writers, this one has no issues with their approach as they are pure quote gold!
However, some teams have issues, and some coaches, like Montgomery, who is on this Boston Bruins squad, or Ted Lasso at AFC Richmond, are just unique and better suited.
You know, we regroup, we meet tomorrow, and I’m sure we’ll come back with one Real good, determined effort,” said a clearly unhappy Montgomery. I have a lot of confidence in our team, I have a lot of confidence in that group, from the first player to the 23rd, 24th player who is with us now.
Montgomery will most likely make lineup and system tweaks as any good NHL head coach would on the verge of seeing a 3-1 series lead evaporate, but the Ted Lasso-esque positive reinforcement won’t stop.
|
Sources
2/ https://bostonhockeynow.com/2023/04/27/murphy-despite-ot-loss-bruins-maintain-ted-lasso-approach/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Recent Posts
- Ullmark quotes Ted Lasso after blunder; Bruins Spin Positive
- Back to Business Grant Program to provide additional funding to businesses in Illinois The Back to Business Grant Program provides funding to businesses in Illinois
- Stock market today: Asian stocks gain, following the Wall St rally
- Five of the G researchers receive federal health funding
- LASD seeks information on suspected assault rifle robbery in West Hollywood
- ASU women’s tennis gears up for Pac-12 Tournament
- What to do with fashion in the bedroom? – The Lafayette
- The release of Polynesian snails is the largest ever extirpated in the wild | CONSERVATION
- Nepal: Magnitude 5.2 earthquake located northwest of Jumla at around 01:30 AM on April 28
- PML-N leader opposes govt-PTI talks until Imran Khan apologizes
- As Trump rallies in New Hampshire, legal issues play out in real time
- Karnataka Assembly elections | Kharge compares PM Modi to poisonous snake, clarifies later as BJP strikes