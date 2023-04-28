No. 30 Eagles head to Austin Peay for Weekend ASUN Series

Notes from the FGCU-Austin Peay Series | FGCU Austin Peay live stats | Watch FGCU – Austin Peay | 2023 FGCU Baseball Stats | 2023 FGCU schedule

FORT MYERS, Fla. The No. 30 FGCU baseball team (30-11 overall, 13-5 ASUN Conference) travels to Clarksville, Tennessee this weekend for an important weekend conference series against Austin Peay. The first pitch in the series opener on Friday is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will air on ESPN+.

The Eagles are tied with Lipscomb at the top of the ASUN standings, one game ahead of Austin Peay (22-20, 12-6) and Stetson (24-17, 12-6) next weekend’s opponents for the Green & Blue.

FGCU is coming off a 14-3, seven-inning rout of South Florida, a series sweep victory against the Bulls. The Eagles hit three home runs in Tuesday’s blowout, raising their season mark to 98 home runs, already a school record, and also most home runs by any program in the country.

The Green & Blue lead the country in scoring (10.2 runs per game), runs (418), homers per game (2.39), and slugging percentage (.605). FGCU is also third in on-base percentage (.442) and hit-by pitch (93), fourth in hits (474), and fifth in batting average (.327).

Junior infielder Eric Felix (Orlando, Florida/Victory Charter HS/College of Central Florida) is the leading FGCU hitter in a stacked lineup, as he leads the Eagles with a .411 batting average, .881 slugging percentage, 20 doubles, 19 home runs, and 59 RBIs. Felix is ​​just two homers shy of matching Ian Farrows single-season school record set in 2022.

Felix is ​​hardly alone, however, as eight FGCU position players hit at least .300 and six Eagles have hit at least 10 home runs, as 5.5 percent of the team’s at bats this season resulted in home runs.

Graduate outfielder Brian Ellis (Oviedo, Florida/Hagerty HS), who has a shot at setting the FGCU career record for on-base percentage (his .493 career OBP equals Chris Brown’s mark in 2003-04) has already broken the unofficial NCAA record for consecutive games played have safely reached the base of a 110-game streak going into the weekend.

The Governors are 11-6 at home and have won four in a row at Raymond C. Hand Park. Austin Peay won his fifth ASUN series and fourth in a row by taking two of three on the road in Jacksonville last weekend. The Governors secured a walk-off victory against Western Kentucky on Wednesday.

Lyle Miller-Green leads Austin Peay with a .380 batting average to go with 12 home runs, and Garrett Martin hits .337 with a team-best 15 home runs. The Governors batted .309 as a team, 18 points behind FGCU but still second in the conference.

FGCU sends senior Nick Love (Fernandina Beach, Florida/Yulee HS/Central College of Florida/Jacksonville) to the hill Friday night. Austin Peay will counter with Jacob Kush.

Friday marks the first meeting between Austin Peay and FGCU on the diamond. The first pitch on Saturday is scheduled for 2 p.m., with the series finale on Sunday at 1 p.m.

