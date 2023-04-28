Sports
No. 30 Eagles head to Austin Peay for Weekend ASUN Series
Notes from the FGCU-Austin Peay Series | FGCU Austin Peay live stats | Watch FGCU – Austin Peay | 2023 FGCU Baseball Stats | 2023 FGCU schedule
FORT MYERS, Fla. The No. 30 FGCU baseball team (30-11 overall, 13-5 ASUN Conference) travels to Clarksville, Tennessee this weekend for an important weekend conference series against Austin Peay. The first pitch in the series opener on Friday is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will air on ESPN+.
The Eagles are tied with Lipscomb at the top of the ASUN standings, one game ahead of Austin Peay (22-20, 12-6) and Stetson (24-17, 12-6) next weekend’s opponents for the Green & Blue.
FGCU is coming off a 14-3, seven-inning rout of South Florida, a series sweep victory against the Bulls. The Eagles hit three home runs in Tuesday’s blowout, raising their season mark to 98 home runs, already a school record, and also most home runs by any program in the country.
The Green & Blue lead the country in scoring (10.2 runs per game), runs (418), homers per game (2.39), and slugging percentage (.605). FGCU is also third in on-base percentage (.442) and hit-by pitch (93), fourth in hits (474), and fifth in batting average (.327).
Junior infielder Eric Felix (Orlando, Florida/Victory Charter HS/College of Central Florida) is the leading FGCU hitter in a stacked lineup, as he leads the Eagles with a .411 batting average, .881 slugging percentage, 20 doubles, 19 home runs, and 59 RBIs. Felix is just two homers shy of matching Ian Farrows single-season school record set in 2022.
Felix is hardly alone, however, as eight FGCU position players hit at least .300 and six Eagles have hit at least 10 home runs, as 5.5 percent of the team’s at bats this season resulted in home runs.
Graduate outfielder Brian Ellis (Oviedo, Florida/Hagerty HS), who has a shot at setting the FGCU career record for on-base percentage (his .493 career OBP equals Chris Brown’s mark in 2003-04) has already broken the unofficial NCAA record for consecutive games played have safely reached the base of a 110-game streak going into the weekend.
The Governors are 11-6 at home and have won four in a row at Raymond C. Hand Park. Austin Peay won his fifth ASUN series and fourth in a row by taking two of three on the road in Jacksonville last weekend. The Governors secured a walk-off victory against Western Kentucky on Wednesday.
Lyle Miller-Green leads Austin Peay with a .380 batting average to go with 12 home runs, and Garrett Martin hits .337 with a team-best 15 home runs. The Governors batted .309 as a team, 18 points behind FGCU but still second in the conference.
FGCU sends senior Nick Love (Fernandina Beach, Florida/Yulee HS/Central College of Florida/Jacksonville) to the hill Friday night. Austin Peay will counter with Jacob Kush.
Friday marks the first meeting between Austin Peay and FGCU on the diamond. The first pitch on Saturday is scheduled for 2 p.m., with the series finale on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Follow the Eagles on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook at @FGCU_Baseball and online at http://www.FGCUAthletics.com for full coverage of FGCU baseball.
INDIVIDUAL TICKETS, MINI PLANS AVAILABLE
Tickets for the 2023 FGCU baseball season are on sale now and can be purchased by going online to www.FGCUTickets.com or by calling 866-FGCU-TIX. Group tickets can also be purchased from 10 people to make an unforgettable evening for families, companies or other organizations.
COACH TOLLET
FGCU coach Dave Tolett currently holds a 701-419-3 overall record (.625) and a 241-134 (.643) record in the ASUN. He is the only head coach in the program’s history and led the program to its inaugural trip to the NCAA Tournament in 2017. He is a five-time ASUN Coach of the Year and has taken the Green and Blue to five ASUN Regular Season Championships and one ASUN Tournament Championship. His team has been ranked nationally on several occasions, including as high as No. 9 in the nation in 2017, and has coached 63 all-conference selections, 33 draft picks, three current major leaguers, 13 current minor leaguers, four ASUN Pitchers of the Year, four All-Americans, three ASUN Players of the Year, two National Freshman All-Americans, one National Freshman Player of the Year, one National Player of the Year, and one seven-time MLB All-Star.
EAGLE CAMPAIGN
IT TAKES A TEAM to achieve our latest goal – a $10 million campaign to address student-athlete needs for continued academic success, life skills, mental health, nutrition and strength and fitness, as well as department needs in terms of facility expansion and improvement, as well as mentoring and leadership training for coaches and staff. The name embodies our mission and purpose of the EAGLE campaign – Eagle Athletics Generating Lifetime Excellence. Join our team and pledge your gift today to help the Eagles of tomorrow!
#FEEDFGCU
FGCU Athletics sponsors events in November and April to benefit the FGCU Campus Food Pantry (https://www.fgcu.edu/adminservices/foodpantry) and the Harry Chapin Food Bank (www.harrychapinfoodbank.org), the favorite charities of FGCU Athletics. For more information, including how to contribute, visit https://www.fgcu.edu/adminservices/foodpantry and use the hashtag #FeedFGCU to raise awareness.
ABOUT FGCU
FGCU teams have collectively won an incredible 98 regular season and tournament titles in just 15 seasons at the Division I level. In addition, in just 11 plus seasons of DI postseason eligibility, the Eagles have had a total of 48 teams or individuals compete in NCAA championships. In 2022, the men’s golf team became the first program to earn a wide berth into the NCAA Tournament. Nine FGCU programs have achieved top-25 national rankings in their respective sports, including women’s basketball (No. 20 in 2021-22 and No. 22 in 2022-23), baseball (No. 15 in 2023), beach volleyball (No. . 20 in 2022), and both men’s soccer (2018, 2019) and women’s soccer (2018) as five of the most recent. In 2016-2017, the Green & Blue achieved a division-best sixth place in the DI-AAA Learfield Directors’ Cup and top-100 nationally, for several Power-5 and FBS institutions. In 2018/19, the Eagles had an ASUN and the top seven Florida State teams earned the NCAA’s Public Recognition Award for their academic progress rate in their sports. FGCU also collectively earned a record 3.67 classroom GPA in the fall semester of 2022, outperforming the university’s general student population for 27 consecutive semesters. In the past seven semesters (Fall 2019 Fall 2022), another milestone was achieved as all 15 programs achieved a cumulative team GPA of 3.0 or higher. The Eagles also served a record 7,200 volunteer hours in 2017 and were recognized as one of two runners-up for the inaugural NACDA Community Service Award presented by the Fiesta Bowl.
—FGCUATHLETICS.COM—
