Ohio State players’ predicted landing spots in the 2023 NFL draft





It’s finally here. The NFL draft is a year-round speculative monster these days, and we’ve heard about every possible scenario, twists, turns, and trainwrecks leading up to the big day that’s finally here. Buy Buckeyes tickets Don’t believe us? Wait and see how long it takes for projections of next year’s NFL version to come true after the curtain falls in Kansas City on Saturday night. Of course, while you’re here, you’re mining Ohio State football content on your favorite Buckeye players and where to land them. If so, you’ve come to the right place if you trust us at all (and I mean who CAN you really trust with NFL mock drafts?). We’ve sat back, watched, read the Buckeye flips and all the different NFL fakes and are ready to make the final decision on where we think all Ohio State football players eligible for the version might land. The key word is power, and we probably could have used a more scientific method of lining up all the players and teams and throwing darts and flipping coins to determine everything. Nevertheless, here’s where we think any Buckeye could possibly land Thursday through Saturday in the 2023 NFL draft. Lock it in – or at least write it all down in pencil and have a giant eraser nearby. CJ Stroud, quarterback

The prediction No. 4 to the Indianapolis Colts (First round) Why it makes sense There’s too much smoke out there not to believe that Stroud will fall at least a little bit. Indy needs a quarterback, and unless a team trades in for 4th, this looks like a good landing spot for Stroud. Paris Johnson Jr., offensive tackle

The prediction No. 9 to the Chicago bears (First round) Why it makes sense The Bears appealed to the wide receiving corps to already assist the dynamic Justin Fields at quarterback and the next logical step is to try to upgrade the offensive line. Left tackle seems like a great place to start and Johnson is arguably the best available. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, wide receiver

The prediction No. 12 to the Houston Texans (First round) Why it makes sense Smith-Njigba may have gone off the board sooner were it not for a hamstring injury that ruled him out for most of the season last year, but he still has plenty of tape and stats to show what he can do. The Texans are in the market for a wide receiver and will have already met another need with an earlier choice. Dawand Jones, assault gear

The prediction No. 50 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Second round) Why it makes sense With the loss of Tom Brady, and with what we saw of the inability to protect him up front last season, the Bucs need to address the offensive line. Jones has a huge advantage and is a good pick for Tampa here. Luke Wypler, Center

The prediction No. 65 to the Houston Texans (third round) Why it makes sense In some mock drafts, Wypler falls further than this, but center is an underrated position of emergency in the NFL and the Texans could use an upgrade. Don’t be surprised if the Texans get the early entry here. Don’t be surprised if they don’t either. I mean, that’s kind of where we are right now, right? Zach Harrison, Defensive End

The prediction No. 101 to the san francisco 49ers (third round) Why it makes sense Harrison has erratic measurable and athletic prowess, but the movie doesn’t show him making the most of his God-given abilities. A team could fall in love with all those stats and quick moves and let him go off the board sooner, but we think he falls in the late third round for the Niners who need an edge rusher. OSU bookends? Ronnie Hickman, Security

The prediction No. 138 to the Indianapolis Colts (Fifth Round) Why it makes sense The Colts need to tackle the back of the defense at some point and Hickman has some great attributes when he’s in the right system. He could fall further, but someone will pull out the 2021 tape and fall in love with the athleticism and ability to run for the ball that he showed. Why not the Colts? Tanner McCalister, Security

The prediction No. 228 to the Tennessee Titans (seventh round) Why it makes sense I admit, this is a total stab in the dark. McCalister may not be drafted again, but at this point in the draft, teams are looking for value and undervalued, stable players. Ohio State safety doesn’t get enough credit for its athleticism and always seems to be in the right place at the right time. We’d like a team to attack him and Tennessee can go to safety here. Non-drafted free agents

Undrafted Free Agents looking for camp invites Cam Brown, Cornerback

Taron Vincent, defensive equipment

Jerron Cage, defensive equipment

Mitch Rossi, Running Back/Tight End

Noah Ruggles, Kicker

Bradley Robinson, Longsnapper

Balaie Gaoteote, Linebacker Contact/follow us@BuckeyesWireon Twitter, and like our page atFacebook to follow the ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinions. To follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

