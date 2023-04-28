Men’s tennis retired by No. 19 Utah at Pac-12 Championships





OJAI, California Sixth-seeded UCLA men’s tennis was eliminated from the Pac-12 Championships on Thursday night, falling 4-1 to No. 3 in the quarterfinals at Libbey Park. James Revelli scored the only singles victory for the Bruins (12-10), beating a top-50 counterpart. He also collaborated with Timothy Li for the pair’s fourth win against a nationally ranked tandem. Gianluca Ballotta also approached a singles victory, but was stopped short when the final result was determined. Dominating for the Utes (22-4) in singles were Francisco Bastias, Patrik Trhac and clincher Franco Capalbo. Utah jumped ahead in doubles when Bastias and Bruno Caula shook hands Jeffrey Fradkin And Aadarsh ​​Tripathi a 6-0 loss on lane 3. UCLA answered, however, as the No. 49 pairing of Li and Revelli defeated the No. 53 Trhac and Berk Bugarikj 6-2 on lane 1. Li and Revelli have now defeated four nationally ranked pairs , including Bugarikj and Trhac in two consecutive matches. Capalbo and Geronimo Espin Busleiman eventually survived Ballotta and Patrick Play 6-4 on court 2 to seal the first point in favor of the Utes. Revelli pulled the Bruins back briefly, even as he beat Espin Busleiman in a 6-3, 6-4 decision on Court 2. The win represents Revelli’s second of the season against a top-50 opponent, as he previously defeated No. 44 . USC’s Bradley Frye at the ITA Southwest Regional Championships during the fall. Utah re-took the lead as No. 97 beat Bastias Tripathi 6-4, 6-3 on lane 3. Trhac followed with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Fradkin on lane 6. Then No. 98 held off Capalbo Zahraj 6 -1, 7-6(3) on lane 1 to seal the result. Ballotta was leading 7-6(4), 5-0 on Court 5 when the Utes’ fourth run was put on the scoreboard. The NCAA tournament field will be announced Monday, May 1 with the reveal of the rosters at 3:30 PM PT on NCAA.com. Tennis match results

UCLA vs. Utah

4/27/2023 in Ojai, CA

(Libbey Park) #19 Utah 4, #36 UCLA 1 Singles competition 1. #98 Franco Capalbo (UTAH) final. Patrick Play (UCLA) 6-1, 7-6 (7-3)

2. James Revelli (UCLA) def. #43 G. Espin Busleiman (UTAH) 6-3, 6-4

3. #97 Defeats Francisco Bastias (UTAH). Aadarsh ​​Tripathi (UCLA) 6-4, 6-3

4. Bruno Caula (UTAH) vs. Azuma Visaya (UCLA) 6-2, 3-6, 1-2, unfinished

5. Berk Bugarikj (UTAH) vs. Gianluca Ballotta (UCLA) 6-7 (4-7), 0-5, Unfinished

6. Patrik Trhac (UTAH) defeated. Jeffrey Fradkin (UCLA) 6-4, 6-3 Doubles competition 1. #49 Timothy Li / James Revelli (UCLA) def. #53 Berk Bugarikj/Patrik Trhac (UTAH) 6-2

2. Franco Capalbo/G. Espin Busleiman (UTAH) defeats. Gianluca Ballotta / Patrick Play (UCLA) 6-4

3. Francisco Bastias/Bruno Caula (UTAH) defeated. Jeffrey Fradkin / Aadarsh ​​Tripathi (UCLA) 6-0 Match Notes:

UCLA 12-10; National ranking #36

Utah 22-4; National ranking #19

Order of Finish: Doubles (3,1,2); Singles (2,3,6,1)

Pac-12 Championships – Quarterfinal

