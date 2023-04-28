Merkley’s School Record Highlights Day One of Penn Relays





PHILADELPHIA The Penn State track and field team competed on day one of 127e Penn Relays on Thursday, finishing with a school record, multiple personal bests and a handful of top ten Big Ten grades. Graduated student Tyler Merkley broke his own school record in the men’s hammer throw, with a hit of 241-6 (73.61 m), placing second in the College Men’s Hammer Throw Championship. The roll also moves him into the top five in the country this season. On track, Makena Krebs And Josh Lewis placed PRs in their respective steeplechase events, with Krebs elevating her claim to No. 7 steeplechase in school history. Both athletes’ times are in the top ten of the Big Ten this season. EVENT SUMMARY Penn State kicked off the 2023 edition of the Penn Relays with a hammer throw game. Jean Starr led matters for the Nittany Lions and tied her personal best with a 187-8 (57.20 m), the seventh furthest throw in school history. In addition to Merkley’s school record and second place, Colin Burkart came to 10e with a 205-8 (62.70m). The Nittany Lions hit the track with the men’s and women’s 1500m Collegiate Championships. Kileigh Kane finished sixth in the women’s overall standings with a time of 4:18.59. Drew Maher (3:45.45) and Jonah Powell (3:45.95) finished 13the and 14e on the male side. Penn State athletes earned personal best marks in both the men’s and women’s steeplechase championships. Makena Krebs ran a 10:15.59 to finish with the seventh-best mark in Penn State history, earning eighth place in the game. Senior Josh Lewis posted the first sub-9:00 steeplechase of his career, with a PR of 8:54.27, placing him in seventh place. Under the lights, Hayden Hely set his personal best in the men’s 5,000 meters by six seconds, with a time of 14:20.65. Penn State ended the night with games in the men’s and women’s 10,000 meters. NEXT ONE Penn State returns to action tomorrow for day two of the Penn Relays. The Nittany Lions’ Friday schedule begins at noon. FOLLOW THE NITTANY LIONS Follow our social media pages with the team on Facebook (PennStateTFXC) and Twitter/Instagram (@pennstatetfxc).

