Lancashire Cricket announce operating profit for 2022
Lancashire Cricket is pleased to announce that it has posted an operating profit of £3,068,026 for the year ended 31 December 2022.
The club’s post-pandemic recovery continued into 2022 as Lancashire Cricket benefited from a return to normality with a full year of unrestricted crowds, following two particularly challenging years earlier due to COVID-19.
Following the huge disappointment of the canceled 2021 England v India Test match, Emirates Old Trafford successfully hosted two One Day Internationals against India and South Africa and a Test match against South Africa in 2022. The number of people attending Emirates Old Trafford for domestic and international cricket had been slightly affected during the 2022 campaign by the construction works following the demolition of the Red Rose building and stand.
On the field, the club continued to be successful, especially in the men’s game, progressing to the Royal London Cup Final and Vitality Blast Finals Day, while also finishing second in the LV=County Championship. The Thunder the Club women’s professional team continued their steady progress on the field, following a historic pre-season tour to Dubai, the first joint men’s and women’s tour ever undertaken by a First Class County. The club also prided itself on having 20 players, men and women, represent England at various levels throughout the year.
The Hilton Garden Inn hotel in Emirates Old Trafford reported record revenue of 5,430,492 in 2022, while Clubs conference and events revenue continued to return to normal levels of 3,373,251 as consumer confidence returned after the COVID-19 outbreak pandemic.
The venue also held four sold-out concerts in 2022, with one, The Killers, being pushed back from 2020. Emirates Old Trafford hosted two nights of Harry Styles and one night of the Red Hot Chili Peppers.
After a hugely successful 2022, 2023 will be another peak year at Emirates Old Trafford as it hosts the England v Australia Fourth Mens Ashes Test Match in July, and an IT20 match against New Zealand in September, as well as the domestic campaign of Lancashire. As well as world-class cricket, the Arctic Monkeys have been confirmed to play the venue in 2023 with two sold-out shows on Friday 2nd June and Saturday 3rd June.
2023 marks a milestone year for the historic site with Emirates Old Trafford’s latest redevelopment project. A new booth, hall and restaurant area will open for the Ashes in July, with a 100-room expansion of the current Hilton Garden Inn set to open later this year.
Angela Lowes, Chief Financial Officer at Lancashire Cricket, said: After the incredibly difficult challenges we faced in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was fantastic to experience a normal and successful year for the club.
I would like to thank our main lender, Metro Bank, for their support this year, which was greatly appreciated, particularly in terms of financing the new development at Emirates Old Trafford.
Welcoming full crowds for domestic and international cricket, as well as concerts, has played a key role in helping the club return to pre-pandemic levels, while the on-site Hilton Garden Inn and conference and events operations continue from strength to strength.
We look forward to unveiling our new booth, hall and restaurant for the Ashes this summer, featuring an additional 100 bedrooms to complement our existing 150 bedroom Hilton Garden Inn which opens later in the year. Combined with a packed domestic program and two sold out nights from the Arctic Monkeys, we can look forward to another exciting and busy year for the Club.
