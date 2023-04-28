Bijan Robinson joins the fantasy football party as the first pick





Sesame Robinsonthe top running back in the 2023 NFL Draft class and one of the best prospects for the position in recent memory goes to the Atlanta Falcons, the team with the most runs in the league. This is a nightmare scenario for defensive players in NFC South. It may be a questionable choice in reality, but it’s an almost perfect landing spot in fantasy. Let’s just put the obvious twist here at the top: Robinson is an easy first-round pick in any fantasy format, and he’s the clear RB1 in the Dynasty. Some of you go harumph and finger wagging, warning the rest of us of uncertainty associated with first-year running backs. But if that’s your point of view on Robinson, then so will you be spectacular wrong, because this is nothing like Clyde Edwards-Helaire in 2020 or Bishop Sankey in 2014. Instead this is Saquon Barkley in 2018. This is Ezekiel Elliott in 2016. This is Adrian Peterson in 2007. This is LaDainian Tomlinson in 2001. Fantasy-wise, it’s a seismic event. Robinson arrives at the league with rare rushing qualities and an impeccable record at the collegiate level. If he stays healthy, he’s an instant star and an All Pro, a threat to win rushing titles. Possibly next year’s top fantasy choice. In Robinson’s final season at Texas, he averaged 6.1 yards per carry and an absurd 16.5 yards per catch, gained 1,894 yards of scrimmage and scored 20 touchdowns. The year before, it was 1,422 yards and 15 scores. And yet the numbers don’t really paint the picture. Here’s the kind of thing he did as a college back, against nationally relevant opponents: That run was a crime scene. Robinson also enters the league as one of the leading receiving backs: Basically, he has no glaring weaknesses and his strengths are absolutely outrageous. This is not just an arbitrary step back in a good situation. Robinson is an unusual talent who steps into one of the best possible situations. Under head coach Arthur Smith, the Falcons dropped the ball leading 559 times last season behind an excellent run-blocking line. Robinson has prototypical size, vision, remarkable receiving ability and unparalleled footwork. Diminishing prospects are not getting much better. Story continues [Join or create a 2023 Yahoo Fantasy Football league for free today] In another era, Robinson would undoubtedly have been the best choice in design. In the current era, he’s no less exciting as a player, but his position has been devalued (rightly so) by a league that has reconsidered the relative importance of full-workload backs and of the run game in general. After all, the Chiefs just won another Super Bowl with essentially a ZeroRB backfield. So if a team is going to spend a first-round pick on a non-premium position, such as running back in today’s league, they need to view the player as a transcendent fundamental offensive weapon that deserves significant touches both as a rusher and receiver. That’s Robinson. All the fantasy plans you had before Tyler Allgeier have been cancelled, as Bijan is sure to get all the work he can handle in 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/nfl-draft-bijan-robinson-joins-the-fantasy-football-party-as-an-immediate-first-round-pick-020611751.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos