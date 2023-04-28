FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24: Know dates and venues





The FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24 season begins on December 6 in Santiago del Estero, Argentina, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) announced on Friday. The FIH Pro Leaguenow in its fifth edition, it is played in a traditional format, but relegation rules are applied for the first time. The lowest-ranked team at the end of the 2022-2023 FIH Hockey Pro League season, which ends in June, will be replaced by the winners of the 2022 FIH Hockey Nations Cup. The Indian women’s hockey team won the inaugural FIH Hockey Nations Cup last year and was promoted to the 2023-24 season of the FIH Hockey Pro League. Ireland, meanwhile, won the men’s edition and earned their promotion. The other participating teams for the 2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League season will be confirmed at the end of the 2022-23 season. The Pro Hockey League’s fifth-season schedule is divided into seven date blocks where several teams gather at one venue to play games against each other. India will host a series of competitions in Rourkela in February. The 2023-2024 season ends on June 30, 2024 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. The team that wins the 2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League season will earn direct entry into the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup. FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24: Dates and Venues

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://olympics.com/en/news/fih-hockey-pro-league-season-5-dates-venues

