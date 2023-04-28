Table tennis: Aruna, Bello lead Nigeria’s contingent to Africa Cup in Kenya





Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion counts. Please take our questionnaire to help us better understand our readers’ values ​​and preferences. Your feedback gives us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to your needs. The questionnaire only takes about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take this. Quadri Aruna, the 2022 Africa Cup winner, and Fatimo Bello are among the best elite players who will lead the Nigerian contingent to this year’s edition, which takes place at the Moi International Stadium in Nairobi from May 4 to 6. Aruna, who was active in the WTT Series this year, hopes to claim the title this year after he was injured in 2022 in Lagos. The Nigerian is ranked 12th in the world as the highest rated African in the competition and will lead the seeding list ahead of defending champion Omar Assar of Egypt in the men’s singles. In women’s singles, Bello, a surprise runner-up in 2022, returns to the big stage again in hopes of repeating her performance against the star-studded list released by the African Table Tennis Federation (ATTF) for the championships. Bello, a three-time West African champion, is currently defending her title at the 2023 West African Regional Championships in Accra, Ghana, but will face defending champion Hana Goda of Egypt and former champion Dina Meshref, who has done a fantastic job. form in recent times. READ ALSO:ITTF Ranking: Quadri Aruna sets another African record Joining the Nigerian team alongside Aruna and Bello are Taiwo Mati and Tosin Esther Oribamise, who will compete in the men’s and women’s events in Kenya. Now based in Portugal, Mati is hoping to replicate the feat that saw him reach the semi-finals at last year’s African Championships in Algeria as he works his way to the top of the African table tennis ladder. Oribamise was a last-minute replacement for Edem Offiong, whose club involvement in Europe prevented her from taking part in the tournament. Egypt has assembled a strong six-man squad for the men’s and women’s event as Assar and Goda defend their titles, while Meshref and Yousra Helmy, as well as Ahmed Saleh and Youssef Abdul-Aziz complete the North African squad. The tournament also marks the return of Senegal’s Ibrahim Diaw, who is not yet fully fit after being sidelined by injury. Meanwhile, this year’s Africa Cup will serve as a dress rehearsal for Africa’s first World Championships in 84 years, which will take place May 20-28 in Durban, South Africa. Support the journalism of integrity and credibility of PREMIUM TIMES Good journalism costs a lot of money. But only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, a responsible democracy and a transparent government. For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country, we ask that you consider making a modest contribution to this noble cause. By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES you help maintain relevant journalism and ensure that it remains free and available to everyone. Donate TEXT ADVERTISEMENT: Call Willie – +2348098788999

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.premiumtimesng.com/sports/nigeria-sports-news/595538-table-tennis-aruna-bello-lead-nigerias-contingent-to-africa-cup-in-kenya.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos