Virender Sehwag to Kapil Dev, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan: Cricket stars offer support to wrestlers after questions about Vinesh Phogat





Top Indian wrestlers received support from cricketers in their protest Photo: IANS ESSENTIALS Indian cricket fraternity supported the wrestlers

Vinesh Phogat questioned their silence on the matter

Neeraj Chopra and Abhinav Bindra had also supported the protesting wrestlers A few hours after Vinesh Phogat attacked the cricketers for their silence on the issue of the protesting wrestlers, the Indian Cricket Brotherhood has expressed its strong support for the protesting wrestlers in the Me Too Saga as they continue their protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Three months after they ended their protest, top Indian wrestlers, including Olympic medalists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, along with multiple Commonwealth Games champion Vinesh Phogat, have once again taken to the streets in strong protest against the Wrestling Federation of India chief. WFI). Brij Bhushan Singh, who faces allegations of sexual misconduct by female wrestlers. The Delhi Police is yet to file an FIR in this matter while the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has not yet completed their investigation into the matter. The monitoring committee formed by the government has also yet to make its findings public. On Friday (April 28), numerous retired Indian cricketers, including 1983 World Cup winner Kapil Dev, came out to support the wrestlers. “Will they ever get justice,” Kapil wrote on Instagram. Former India spinner Harbhajan and ex-India pacer Irfan Pathan also showed solidarity with the wrestlers. Legendary Indian lead-off hitter Virender Sehwag also did not shy away from giving his full support to the wrestlers and calling for justice. Kapil Dev wrestlers Virender Sehwag wrestlers Harbhajan singh wrestlers Irfan Pathan wrestlers On Thursday (April 27), Vinesh Phogat questioned cricketers about their silence and recalled how they had supported the Black Lives Matter (BLM) cause by taking a knee at the T20 World Cup 2021. “The whole country worships cricket, but not even a single cricketer has spoken out. We are not saying that you are speaking in our favour, but at least putting forward a neutral message and saying that there must be justice for either party. This is what hurts me.Be it’s about cricketers, badminton players, athletics, boxing…,” Vinesh Phogat told Indian Express. “It’s not like we don’t have great athletes in our country. There are cricketers. During the Black Lives Matter movement in the US, they showed their support. We don’t even earn that much. But we don’t know what they are afraid of. I understand they may be afraid that this could affect their sponsorships and brand endorsements, maybe that’s why they’re afraid to associate with athletes protesting, but it hurts me. “You come up to congratulate us when we win something. Even the cricketers tweet when that happens. Abhi kya ho gaya? (What happened now?) Are you so afraid of the system? Or maybe there’s something strange there too going on? (Unke daal mein bhi kaala hai, yeh moon ke chale hum?,” she added. Besides cricketers, India’s only two individual Olympic gold medalists, Abhinav Bindra and Neeraj Chopra, along with tennis legend Sania Mirza, also showed solidarity with wrestlers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/sports/cricket/virender-sehwag-to-kapil-dev-harbhajan-singh-virender-sehwag-irfan-pathan-cricket-stars-offer-support-to-wrestlers-after-vinesh-phogat-questions-silence-article-99841809 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos