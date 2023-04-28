Sports
Youth soccer league barred from ATI-owned fields due to complaints from neighbors
A youth soccer league serving communities in the Highlands School District is claiming a major fumble by Harrison-based ATI, one of the Valley’s largest employers.
Leaders of the Rams Youth Football Organization (RYFO) said more than 150 young athletes are being evicted from their home facility, Bushman Field, leaving the group without space to practice and compete.
“ATI put a lock on the gate after our last game in November and shut out the youth of this community,” said Scott Dadowski, league vice president and president of the Tarentum Council.
“We are good neighbours. We put $40,000 into that field. All we try to do is give the kids a place to play.”
Bushman Field is located at the end of Karns Road in Harrison and is owned by ATI.
It’s a relatively sparse area with only four or five homes, but among them is at least one person who opposes youth soccer in their neighborhood, ATI spokeswoman Natalie Gillespie said.
“As the company worked to secure a future lease with RYFO, neighborhood opposition became apparent,” said Gillespie.
She didn’t reveal whether neighbors were upset about traffic, noise or any other issue, but Dadowski said RYFO leaders are willing to sit down and work out a compromise.
“No one has ever come to us and complained about anything,” he said. “We know we’re lucky to have that facility, and we’ve worked hard down there. We put up a new fence, internet and security cameras.
“We are willing to change our game times, turn the lights in a different direction, do whatever it takes to be good neighbours.”
The specialty metals company, whose mills span blocks along the Allegheny River, has supported youth sports in the Alle-Kiski Valley for more than 25 years, Gillespie said.
The use of Bushman Field for over a decade was given free to the Highlands Hornets football league, and when that league was disbanded, RYFO took over the free lease in 2021.
RYFO previously practiced at Dreshar Stadium in Tarentum and played its games at Highlands’ Golden Rams Stadium.
Gillespie said ATI cannot make an agreement with RYFO until the differences are resolved.
“While we don’t want to prevent the use of Bushman Field for RYFO, we also need to respect the concerns of the neighborhood,” she said.
“We asked RYFO to meet with neighbors to agree on acceptable use and possible restrictions that would satisfy all parties. We are trying to find a solution, but have no details on what that might look like.”
Meanwhile, the youth football season usually starts Monday with voluntary training. By mid-July, the season is in full swing with players and cheerleaders taking to the field several times a week to practice in preparation for games starting in August.
“We need to secure a place for our kids,” Dadowski said.
RYFO officials approached Tarentum Council to request that the league resume practices at Dreshar Stadium. The Council is expected to vote at the May 9 meeting, with Dadowski abstaining.
Highlands has agreed to allow the use of its facilities for games.
“Everyone is complaining about kids these days, and here they are, from July to October, not on the street or in trouble, but here training and doing something productive,” Dadowski said. “This is so discouraging, but we have to pivot and focus on finding a place for our kids.”
Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya via email at [email protected] or via Twitter .
