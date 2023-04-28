The Fergus Falls Hockey Community Lifts Sticks for Brayden – InForum





Editor’s note: If you or a loved one is in crisis, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. FERGUS FALLS, Minn. Hockey communities in Minnesota and North Dakota are turning on the lights. Not to celebrate a goal, but to honor a young life lost too soon by suicide. Illuminated hockey sticks can be found all over the city on Thursday, April 27. They are considered the extension of Brayden Nelson as a player. “I think shock waves are probably still coming through the rinks at this point,” said Amy Wedl of the Fergus Falls Hockey Association. The 17-year-old junior at Fergus Falls High School died by suicide on Wednesday, April 26. Ranked #10 on the football field and on the ice, Nelson is remembered as a great player, but an even better person. “He was also a really good role model. I know a lot of younger kids who really looked up to him, always seemed to be a positive influence on the ice. Overall he had a really good character,” said Wedl. The forward is remembered for his quick hands and speed on the ice. He scored his last goal in the section championship against rivals Alexandria in March. “He was kind of sneaky. You didn’t notice him all the time, but then he had those moments where you thought, ‘Whoa, where did that come from?'” Wedl said. Alexandria, who finished the Fergus Falls season the past two years, was one of the first hockey programs to stick sticks out for Nelson. The stick salute has even spread to Grand Forks, Bottineau, and the Twin Cities. “It reminds you that we’re all in this together and that there are bigger things than the competition and the rivalry,” Wedl said. A community still trying to process the tragedy that shouldn’t happen here. “We’re going to have a pretty big gap in the lineup and a few other places, and it’s just going to miss him for quite a while,” Wedl said. A funeral service for Brayden Nelson will be held Tuesday, May 2 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.

