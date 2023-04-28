Lewis Hamilton is one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time, but his skills behind the wheel may not have translated well to the ping pong table.
The seven-time world champion played ping pong with his Mercedes teammate George Russell after media duties during the Azerbaijan GP in Baku on Thursday. The young British driver posted a video of the duo on social media, where the 38-year-old was apparently wrestling with his younger compatriot.
Russell tweeted:
“Limbering with LH”
One fan commented that Lewis Hamilton should stick to driving and not play table tennis:
“Sir Lewis Hamilton, please never stop driving; your ping pong career is not a good idea.”
@GeorgeRussell63 Sir Lewis Hamilton please never stop steering your ping pong career is not a good idea
Here are some more comments:
@GeorgeRussell63 trust that George Russell is the type of man who is good at ping pong
@GeorgeRussell63 comments asking who won as if we didn’t just see Lewis lose every time
“I think it will kind of be the beginning of a new road for us” – Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes will introduce a heavily upgraded car at the 2023 Azerbaijan GP this weekend to close the gap on leader Red Bull. However, Hamilton said that despite the new upgrades, the core of the car will remain intact.
According to F1.com, he said:
I think of course it will be an upgrade, but I think it will kind of start a new road for us. It will still be the same car at its core, but part of the path to get where we want to be. We wouldn’t hit the ground and be where we wanted to be at the start of the season, and we wouldn’t make up for that crazy ground that’s out there, but I think it’s really positive, that there’s been so much great work done at the factory to make time to make progress in the right direction.
He continued:
A lot of work has been done in the background. The last race was really great for us. We worked hard to achieve such a result. It won’t be easy to do that again. The Ferraris will be fast, the Red Bulls, the Astons. I just hope we’re in the mix, and with the uproar all weekend, this is probably the most exciting weekend yet.
It will be fascinating to see whether Lewis Hamilton and George Russell are competitive enough in the sprint weekend at Baku to get closer to Red Bull.
