Lewis Hamilton is one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time, but his skills behind the wheel may not have translated well to the ping pong table.

The seven-time world champion played ping pong with his Mercedes teammate George Russell after media duties during the Azerbaijan GP in Baku on Thursday. The young British driver posted a video of the duo on social media, where the 38-year-old was apparently wrestling with his younger compatriot.

Russell tweeted:

“Limbering with LH”

One fan commented that Lewis Hamilton should stick to driving and not play table tennis:

“Sir Lewis Hamilton, please never stop driving; your ping pong career is not a good idea.”

Here are some more comments:

