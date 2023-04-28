PENN RELAY: Anna Helwigh Runs Eighth Fastest 3000m Steep Pursuit in School History

Anna Helwig

Ariana Gardazy

Sadie Sigfstead

The first day of competition on the 127running the Penn Relays began with the Villanova women competing in the 3000 meters steeplechase, the 5000 meters and the 10000 meters distance night at Franklin Field. Senior distance runnerran the eighth fastest time in the steeplechase and fifth yearposted a personal best in the 10,000 meters to close out the evening. In between, sophomoreset a personal best in the 5000 meters in her Penn Relays debut.

It was the 3000m steeplechase that started first and Helwigh crossed the finish line in 10:03.51 to record the second fastest time of her career. She improved her top time of the 2023 season by almost two seconds and currently stands at 16e on the East Region performance list pending the outcome of other encounters across the country this weekend. Helwigh’s time on Thursday is eighth in the Wildcats record book, and she now holds four of the top 10 steeplechase times in school history. Each of the top 12 times on the all-time Villanova performance list has been run by Helwigh or her teammate and school record holder Lydia Oliver (Wilmington, Del.).

Sigfstead ran her first ever race at the Penn Relays and made it an unforgettable time with a personal best of 16:17.19 in the 5000 meters. She cut her previous top time by more than four seconds to finish 18the of the 69 runners. Sigfstead is already on the East Region’s descending order list in the 10,000 meters this season, while her time in Thursday night’s 5K race puts her seventh on this year’s BIG EAST performance list. Her old personal best in the 5000 meters was 16:21.25 set at the 2022 indoor BIG EAST Championships.

Thursday night ended with Gardizy back on the Franklin Field track she’d called home for four years as she competed for Penn throughout her undergraduate career. She made her way to a time of 34:25.62 in the 10,000 meters to better her event life. Gardizy cut her top mark down with my nearly 20 full seconds off the standard of 34:45.57, running the same track in the Penn Twilight meeting on May 1, 2021. Her new PR in Thursday’s race puts Gardizy in seventh place on the Wildcats All-time performance list in the 10K, ironically one spot behind Sigfstead who also broke into the Villanova top-10 earlier this season. Gardizy ranks sixth in the BIG EAST this season with her time with the Penn Relays, with Sigfstead tied for fourth on the conference performance list.