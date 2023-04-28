NFL Ensures Virginia Football Players Killed in School Shootings Are Honorary 2023 NFL Draft Picks





Prior to the first roster of the 2023 NFL Draft, the league welcomed the three University of Virginia football players killed in a shooting on November 13 to the NFL family as honorary draft picks. DSean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler were killed after former UVA football player Christopher Jones Jr. reportedly opened fire on a charter bus that had just returned to campus from a field trip to Washington, DC DBrickashaw Ferguson, a three-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle with the New York Jets who played in Virginia before being drafted in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft, talked about every player before Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the draft’s first picks. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS REPORT ON FOXNEWS.COM “To make it official, with the first picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, we welcome the NFL family DSean Perry, Lavel Davis and Devin Chandler from the University of Virginia,” said Ferguson. VIRGINIA FOOTBALL PLAYERS KILLED IN SHOOTING ENDORSED POSTUME DEGREES Each player’s families took the stage to receive jerseys. Perry’s family received a Miami Dolphins jersey since he grew up in Miami. Davis Jr. was from Dorchester, SC, but his family received a Baltimore Ravens jersey. Chandler’s family, who was from Huntersville, North Carolina, received a Jacksonville Jaguars jersey. Chandler and Davis were wide receivers for the Cavaliers. Chandler played two seasons with the Wisconsin Badgers before moving to Virginia for his junior season. He never played with Virginia last season. Davis played in eight games as a senior last season, hauling in 16 receptions for 371 yards with two touchdowns. Perry played three seasons with the Cavaliers as a linebacker, making nine tackles and recording one sack with a pick-six over eight games. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP After the shooting, the NFL was quick to honor the fallen players. The Washington Commanders added decals to their helmets with each player’s number 1, 15, and 41.

