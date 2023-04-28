Sports
Cleveland State women’s tennis set for #HLTennis Tournament Athletics
SET THE SCENE
The Cleveland State women’s tennis team’s quest for its first-ever Horizon League Tournament title begins on Saturday, April 29, when the Vikings will begin playing as No. 2 in this year’s tournament. The Vikings open the Horizon League Tournament with a semifinal against the No. 3 winner Chicago State/No. 6 Oakland first round matchup, and a win would take them to the championship game on Sunday, April 30.
FULL CSU NOTES | #HLTENNIS TOURNAMENT CENTRAL | #HLTENNIS TOURNAMENT BRACKET
CLEVELAND IS IN THE HORIZON LEAGUE TOURNAMENT
The Vikings will attempt for their first Horizon League Tournament title this weekend and will make their 16th semifinal appearance – including their 12th straight. Cleveland State has advanced to the championship game of the Horizon League Tournament four times in the program’s history, during the 2011, 2012, 2014, and 2019 campaigns.
…VIKINGS AS THE NO. 2 SEED
This is the sixth time Cleveland State will play as the No. 2 seed in the Horizon League Tournament, but the first time since the 2019 campaign. Playing as the No. 2 seed, the Vikings have advanced to the championship game three times (2011, 2012, 2019).
#HLTENNIS REGULAR SEASON LEAD
The Vikings closed out the final timeout with a 5-1 regular season win over the Horizon League with a 6-1 victory over Oakland. This was Cleveland State’s fifth straight win as the Vikings enter the #HLTennis Tournament after winning seven of their last eight games.
VICARIO Named #HLTENNIS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Earlier this week, sophomore Oihane Vicario bagged major accolades from the Horizon League when she was named #HLTennis Player of the Year. Vicario, who also earned a spot on the All-League First Team, is the fourth Viking to be named Player of the Year and the second in the past three seasons. Vicario has played the entire 2023 season at No. 1 in singles, racking up 19 wins a year, including a perfect 6-0 record against opponents in the league.
…MENS, VEVERE & YAUCH EARN ALL-LEAGUE HONOR
In addition to Oihane Vicario, Sima Heren, Tereze Vevere and Bethany Yauch also earned All-League honors, with all three earning a spot on the All-League Second Team. This is Men’s second time to earn all-league honors, while marking the first time Vevere and Yauch have earned postseason honors. In addition, Yauch was also named the winner of the Herb Foster Sportsmanship Award.
VICARIO ARE PERFECT #HLTENNIS RECORD
During four weeks of the Horizon League regular season, sophomore Oihane Vicario posted a perfect 6-0 record in singles. Vicario, who had all six wins in No. 1 singles, goes into the weekend with a 19-14 overall record for the year and on a seven-game winning streak. For her career, Vicario has a record of 10-1 against league opponents in singles matches.
YAUCH KNOWS 50TH CAREER SINGLE WINS
Earlier this season, junior Bethany Yauch crossed the 50 career win mark and enters the #HLTennis Tournament game with a career-high 53 wins. Yauch, who is one of 17 all-time Vikings to reach the 50 win mark, recorded her 20th singles win of the season at the previous timeout to become the second Viking to reach 20 wins this year.
VEVERE & FRANZ ON CSU DOUBLE WIN LIST
Having posted a team-best 15-3 doubles record during the 2023 regular season, Tereze Vevere and Ella Franz are currently tied for 10th on the CSU Single-Season Doubles Wins List. Vevere and Franz finished the regular season with a perfect 5-0 against league opponents and are just one win away from ninth on the list.
#HLTENNIS WEEKLY HONOR
Throughout the season, the Vikings have been honored by the Horizon League on multiple occasions, garnering eight Singles Player of the Week honors and five Doubles Team of the Week honors – leading figures in both categories.
Singles Player of the Week:
Sima Men (2.8), Tereze Vevere (3.8), Oihane Vicario (2.1/3.29/4.12/4.19/4.26), Bethany Yauch (1.25)
Doubles of the week:
Frogner/Tounsi (1.25), Men/Yauch (3.1/3.29/4.26), Vevere/Franz (4.19)
YAUCH DESERVES ALL-ACADEMIC HONOR
Last week, Bethany Yauch earned a spot on the six-man Horizon League All-Academic Team, earning the accolade for the first time in her career. Yauch is currently pursuing a degree in finance and is a board member of the CSU Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, in addition to serving as a Horizon League SAAC representative.
HEAD COACH FRANK POLITO
Frank Polito is in his fifth year at the helm of the Vikings – and his 11th season overall with Cleveland State – with a doubles game record of 59-44. Last season, Polito led the Vikings to an undefeated Horizon League title and Regular Season Championship – their fifth in the program’s history – and helped the Vikings play in the #HLTennis Championship Match twice.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.csuvikings.com/sports/w-tennis/2022-23/releases/20230428boiuz9
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- New Speculation Map for Halloween Horror Nights 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood Features Demon Slayer
- Cleveland State women’s tennis set for #HLTennis Tournament Athletics
- Optimizing Polygon zkEVM Scaling Performance Google Cloud
- Humane Society’s ‘walks for animals’ don’t have dogs
- Imran Khan sets new condition after first round of PTI-Government talks
- A social worker with muscular dystrophy, who received praise from PM Modi, was among the special guests at the National Conclave: Mann Ki [email protected]
- Bahlil calls on investors to want next RI president like Jokowi
- Anti-China fervor could hit US solar industry and climate goals
- Fake plane tickets were a plan B in an effort to frame actor Chrisann Pereira, others | Bombay News
- NFL Ensures Virginia Football Players Killed in School Shootings Are Honorary 2023 NFL Draft Picks
- Qatar to host the 2027 Men’s Basketball World Cup
- Optimizing vaccine development and protection against infection