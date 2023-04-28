Cleveland State women’s tennis set for #HLTennis Tournament Athletics

SET THE SCENE

The Cleveland State women’s tennis team’s quest for its first-ever Horizon League Tournament title begins on Saturday, April 29, when the Vikings will begin playing as No. 2 in this year’s tournament. The Vikings open the Horizon League Tournament with a semifinal against the No. 3 winner Chicago State/No. 6 Oakland first round matchup, and a win would take them to the championship game on Sunday, April 30.

FULL CSU NOTES | #HLTENNIS TOURNAMENT CENTRAL | #HLTENNIS TOURNAMENT BRACKET

CLEVELAND IS IN THE HORIZON LEAGUE TOURNAMENT

The Vikings will attempt for their first Horizon League Tournament title this weekend and will make their 16th semifinal appearance – including their 12th straight. Cleveland State has advanced to the championship game of the Horizon League Tournament four times in the program’s history, during the 2011, 2012, 2014, and 2019 campaigns.

…VIKINGS AS THE NO. 2 SEED

This is the sixth time Cleveland State will play as the No. 2 seed in the Horizon League Tournament, but the first time since the 2019 campaign. Playing as the No. 2 seed, the Vikings have advanced to the championship game three times (2011, 2012, 2019).

#HLTENNIS REGULAR SEASON LEAD

The Vikings closed out the final timeout with a 5-1 regular season win over the Horizon League with a 6-1 victory over Oakland. This was Cleveland State’s fifth straight win as the Vikings enter the #HLTennis Tournament after winning seven of their last eight games.

VICARIO Named #HLTENNIS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Earlier this week, sophomore Oihane Vicario bagged major accolades from the Horizon League when she was named #HLTennis Player of the Year. Vicario, who also earned a spot on the All-League First Team, is the fourth Viking to be named Player of the Year and the second in the past three seasons. Vicario has played the entire 2023 season at No. 1 in singles, racking up 19 wins a year, including a perfect 6-0 record against opponents in the league.

…MENS, VEVERE & YAUCH EARN ALL-LEAGUE HONOR

In addition to Oihane Vicario, Sima Heren, Tereze Vevere and Bethany Yauch also earned All-League honors, with all three earning a spot on the All-League Second Team. This is Men’s second time to earn all-league honors, while marking the first time Vevere and Yauch have earned postseason honors. In addition, Yauch was also named the winner of the Herb Foster Sportsmanship Award.

VICARIO ARE PERFECT #HLTENNIS RECORD

During four weeks of the Horizon League regular season, sophomore Oihane Vicario posted a perfect 6-0 record in singles. Vicario, who had all six wins in No. 1 singles, goes into the weekend with a 19-14 overall record for the year and on a seven-game winning streak. For her career, Vicario has a record of 10-1 against league opponents in singles matches.

YAUCH KNOWS 50TH CAREER SINGLE WINS

Earlier this season, junior Bethany Yauch crossed the 50 career win mark and enters the #HLTennis Tournament game with a career-high 53 wins. Yauch, who is one of 17 all-time Vikings to reach the 50 win mark, recorded her 20th singles win of the season at the previous timeout to become the second Viking to reach 20 wins this year.

VEVERE & FRANZ ON CSU DOUBLE WIN LIST

Having posted a team-best 15-3 doubles record during the 2023 regular season, Tereze Vevere and Ella Franz are currently tied for 10th on the CSU Single-Season Doubles Wins List. Vevere and Franz finished the regular season with a perfect 5-0 against league opponents and are just one win away from ninth on the list.

#HLTENNIS WEEKLY HONOR

Throughout the season, the Vikings have been honored by the Horizon League on multiple occasions, garnering eight Singles Player of the Week honors and five Doubles Team of the Week honors – leading figures in both categories.

Singles Player of the Week:

Sima Men (2.8), Tereze Vevere (3.8), Oihane Vicario (2.1/3.29/4.12/4.19/4.26), Bethany Yauch (1.25)

Doubles of the week:

Frogner/Tounsi (1.25), Men/Yauch (3.1/3.29/4.26), Vevere/Franz (4.19)

YAUCH DESERVES ALL-ACADEMIC HONOR

Last week, Bethany Yauch earned a spot on the six-man Horizon League All-Academic Team, earning the accolade for the first time in her career. Yauch is currently pursuing a degree in finance and is a board member of the CSU Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, in addition to serving as a Horizon League SAAC representative.

HEAD COACH FRANK POLITO

Frank Polito is in his fifth year at the helm of the Vikings – and his 11th season overall with Cleveland State – with a doubles game record of 59-44. Last season, Polito led the Vikings to an undefeated Horizon League title and Regular Season Championship – their fifth in the program’s history – and helped the Vikings play in the #HLTennis Championship Match twice.