



The Pioneer announces the 2022-23 Hockey Heroes for BRAJHA, Big Rapids High School and Ferris State University.

Cami had an excellent year at the mite level. She competes every time she steps on the ice and has led the Mite group all year with a great work ethic and tenacity. Caitlin Bejcek, Big Rapids Mites (U8) Caitlin was a returning player this year for a very green Mite team that had many new additions to the BRAJHA program. She came to training and matches every day and always gave the best of herself. She has an exceptional personality. Ashton Crank, Big Rapids Mites (U8) Ashton was again a strong leader for the Mite program this year. He is a blast on and off the ice and is fearless. His ability to skate, shoot and pass made him a leader. Easton Crank, Big Rapids syringe Easton contributed on defense, but mostly on offense. Easton finished the season with 76 goals and 11 assists for a total of 87 points. Holden Foos, Big Rapids Bantams As the team’s goalkeeper, Holden has been instrumental in the team’s success. With over 1,100 shots this season and an overall save percentage of 92.4 percent, he was always mentally and physically ready. MurphyKwant, Big Rapids Peewees He was top scorer with 55 goals. Cade Dowell, Big Rapids Peewees He had a very successful season as a defender/striker. Reid Curtis, Big Rapids Peewees He had a successful season as a defenseman for the pewees team CashZika, Big Rapids Peewee He had a very successful season as a goalkeeper / Bobby Lilly, Big RapidsJV team Bobby Lilly, a third-year center, was selected by his teammates to wear the C. He developed into a strong leader through Districttime. The 131 Wolves are the BRAJHA program JV hockey team made up of players from Big Rapids, Cadillac, Rockford, and Pine River schools. The Wolves finished with a 10-16-4 record. The Big Rapids 12U Ice Dogs are having a very successful season in the Big Rapids Area Amateur Hockey Association. The Big Rapids 14U Ice Dogs are coming off a highly successful season that saw the PW team win the MAHA District 6 Tournament and reach the Semifinals of the MAHA State Tournament The Big Rapids Squirts Ice Dogs team had great tournament wins including their home BR tournament and the Mt.Pleasant Into the Cold tournament. They finished the season with a 25-9-3 record. This is the 2022-23 Big Rapids Mites Ice Dogs ice hockey team, which had a successful season. Tyler Blanchard, senior, Big Rapids High Forward, three years, seven goals, seven assists. He continued to improve each of his three varsity years. He transformed this past off-season, gaining momentum and showing an unreal dedication to fulfilling his potential. CarterLeyder, senior, Big Rapids High Defender, two years, three goals, two assists. He showed tremendous improvement from his junior year. He worked extremely hard off-season and it paid off. Logan Leyder, senior, Big Rapids High Forward, two years, four goals, six assists. He had his best year offensively with his four goals against the TC Bay Reps, TC Central and two big ones in the last game. Brad Marek, Sophomore, Ferris State A native of Big Rapids, Forward had eight goals, 10 assists for 18 points, third highest on the team; three power play goals NoahGiesbrecht, Sophomore, Ferris State Goaltender, he started 26 games, played in 33; 3.08GAA; .906 save percent. Stepan Pokorny, Junior, Ferris State Forward, six goals, 16 assists for 22 points for team leader; one power play goal. Jason Brancheau, junior, state of Ferris Forward, 13 goals for team leader, eight assists for 21 points, No. 2 on team; three power play goals. Brenden MacLaren, Senior, Ferris State Defender, four goals, 12 assists for 16 points; two power play goals. Mitch Deelstra, Junior, Ferris State

Forward, eight goals, seven assists for 15 points; a short goal

