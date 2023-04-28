14 WLAX clashes with Dartmouth in regular season finale

PHILADELPHIA The number 14 lacrosse team from the University of Pennsylvania will host the regular season finale on Saturday, taking on Dartmouth at Penn Park. The start time is set at 1:00 PM

GAME 15: PENN (10-4, 6-0 Ivy League) v DARTMOUTH (6-8, 3-3 Ivy League)

Saturday April 29 | 1:00 pm

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania | Penn Park

Watch (ESPN+) | Live statistics | History

SERIES AGAINST DARTMOUTH

*The Quakers meet the Big Green for the 47th time in the program’s history. Dartmouth has a small lead in the series, 24-22.

*The two teams have an even record of 11-11 when they play each other in Philadelphia.

*The Quakers have won their last two games, last season in Hanover and prior to the pandemic in 2019 at the Ivy League tournament.

*Penn Park hosted the matchup twice in the program’s history, with the Quakers last winning, 8-7, in 2013.

*Penn is 8-2 in last 10 meetings.

LAST TIME WE MEET

* The Quakers topped the Big Green on the road last season, 12-4, behind a career performance of Keeley block . As a freshman, she dropped a game-high eight points with four goals and four assists.

* Anne Brandt also had four goals while defender Grace Fujinaga scored her first collegiate goal during the first quarter.

* Penn hit a perfect 19-for-19 on clear tries.

* The Quakers forced the Big Green to 17 turnovers, seven of which were caused. Sophia Davis And Madison Giranek led the team with two turnovers each caused.

* The defense that held Dartmouth to four goals matched their lowest total of the season, a mark they achieved in the season opener against Delaware, 15-4.

ABOUT THE BIG GREEN

*Dartmouth remains in the hunt for a spot in the Ivy League Tournament after beating then-No. 24 Princeton last Saturday on Senior Day, 15-14. The Big Green overcame an 8-5 first half deficit with 10 goals in the final two quarters.

* After falling in their first three Ivy matchups, the Big Green have won their last three against Brown (16-9), Columbia (16-8) and Princeton (15-14).

*Katina Christensen leads the team with 31 goals and ranks ninth in the Ivy League.

* Goaltender Gisele Todd ranks second in the conference in saves per game (8.57), totaling 120 in nearly 800 minutes of work.

PENN’S LAST TIMEOUT

* The Quakers officially claimed the Ivy League title in Brown last Saturday, en route to an 18-5 victory in Providence.

* With the win, head coach Karin Corbett earned her 250th win at Penn.

*Senior Nikki Miles scored a career-high nine points on seven goals and two assists to lead the offense. She is up to 46 goals and 11 assists for 57 points, quickly moving up the single-season record book. She currently ranks 14th in points and sixth in single-season goals in program history. The program record in goals is 58, set in 1981 by Julie Heller and tied again in 2015 by Tory Bensen. In addition, she extends her scoring streak to 15 games while remaining the only Quaker to score in all 14 games this season.

* Miles also led the team in draws for the day with seven, while Ali Feely brought in five. The Quakers won the tie 19-8.

* There were nine Quakers to score at least a point in the game, including a five-point performance by sophomores Anne Brandt and four by sophomores Eric Chung . Brandt finished with four goals and an assist, while Chung added a goal and four assists.

*Junior Mary Themelis (2g) and senior Cell moon (1g, 1a) completed the multi-point games. Themelis currently has a 12-game scoring streak, finding the back of the net in every game this season except the first two against La Salle and Johns Hopkins.

*Although the Bears scored the first two goals of the game, the backline then went scoreless for 37 minutes while allowing just three shots on target. Penn made seven turnovers in the game led by sophomore Natasha Gorriara and senior Grace Fujinaga with two each. The duo also ran the team in ground balls, scooping three each.

*Back in the net, senior Kelly Van Hoesen had a superb 60th minute performance with six saves while conceding just five goals. It is the second-lowest tally of the season, behind only her clean sheet against La Salle in the season opener. She achieved her 10th win of the season, with a leading average of 10.21 goals conceded and 99 saves.

COMMENTS

* With Penn’s victory against then-No. 24 Princeton, they sealed the first seed in the Ivy League tournament the first weekend in May. As the top seed, the Quakers will host the tournament in Penn Park.

*The Quakers have a five-game winning streak, including two victories over top-25 opponents (No. 13 Yale, No. 24 Princeton).

*The Quakers lead almost every offensive category in the Ivy League: goals per game (14.43), assists per game (6.07), points per game (20.50), shots per game (34.07), and shots fired on goal per game (25.86).

*At the other end of the field, the backline and Van Hoesen have the third best goals-against average in the league with 10.26.

*Miles tops the Ivy League with 3.29 average goals per game, with 46 goals at the top. She also ranks second in the conference in points per game (4.07), totaling a team-high 57.

*Miles is seventh in the nation for shots on target per game (8.29) and second in shots on target per game (6.50).

*Chung ranks second in the Ivy League with 2.07 average assists per game and leads the team with 29 this season.

*Defensively, Rohr leads the league in revenues caused per game (1.50), while Sophia Davis is fourth in ground balls per game (2.29). Rohr is not fair behind Davis in the same category, sixth with 2.14.

*Van Hoesen is second in the league in goals-against average (10.21) with over 840 minutes of protection.

*Corbett is in her 24th season at the helm, owning 250 of the program’s 403 wins.

#FightOnPenn