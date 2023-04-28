Sports
The Philadelphia Eagles have drawn four Georgia football players in the past two NFL Drafts
Jalen Carter’s wait in the green room of the NFL draft in Kansas City ended Thursday night as he went to a team with some familiar faces in the locker room.
The Philadelphia Eagles traded a spot to take Georgia’s All-American defensive tackle with the No. 9 overall pick in the first round.
Carter will play on an Eagles defense with a pair of the Bulldogs’ 2022 NFL draft picks, defensive lineman Jordan Davis (first round) and inside linebacker Nakobe Dean (third). It also has one from last season’s national title team because the Eagles took another kid from Georgia outside linebacker Nolan Smith with the No. 30 pick.
Dean hung out with Smith at his design party at Chateau Elan in Braselton.
More: The risk and reward with Georgia football DL Jalen Carter for teams in the NFL Draft
“That’s an exciting moment for me,” Carter told reporters in Philadelphia covering the team’s joining Davis and Dean. “Those guys were the leaders of the 2021 team and I just know if I have any questions I can ask them and someone else on the team too.”
Dean took to Twitter with his reaction to Carter’s choice: Yesssssiiiiiirrrrrr.
Davis had a similar response: OOOWEE with an Eagle emoji and tagging Carter with his Twitter account Breadmanjalen.
Carter said he spoke with Davis on Wednesday and that he and Dean exchanged text before the draft.
“That’s important when you go to college and know someone there, that helps,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. “When you get into a profession and you know someone, I know that helps and these guys know a lot of guys here.”
Carter cried as he walked to the podium and hugged Commissioner Roger Goodell.
The first day I get there, it’s time to work and we’re ready to win the Super Bowl, he said.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart was in Kansas City for the draft and mentioned Davis’s name when speaking of where Carter would fit on an NFL team given the character issues that surrounded him during the pre-draft process.
I think all the NFL teams that will choose have a great environment, Smart said on ESPN’s College GameDay concept show. They have older players who are like big brothers to the rookies. He had that in Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt (now with the Packers). I think that’s important. I think a strong D-line coach is great. I think Jalen fits in with a lot of teams because he’s a really good footballer.
Carter was still a top 10 pick, but some teams may have shied away from him after advocating reckless driving and racing in connection with the January 15 crash that killed offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy.
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman called it “a tragic night and we are sorry for the loss to those families. We are not trying to downplay that situation.”
As for Carter, he said, “We need to develop the people, we need to develop the player. For us, we take that role seriously.”
Carter said the Eagles “didn’t really ask much about that accident that happened. It was basically an introduction to me and the love I have for football. Just getting to know my personality.”
Roseman said the team “spent a lot of time investigating the incident around it. We talked to Jalen about several things.”
More: Georgia Football’s 5 Best 2024 NFL Draft Prospects & 5 More That Could Increase Their Stock
Carter was ESPN’s Mel Kiper’s No. 1 overall prospect.
After being selected, he was asked on ESPN about the range of emotions he has gone through.
It’s a lot, he said. It’s time to work. The Eagles got the best player in the draft.
This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: The Philadelphia Eagles continue to field UGA football players
