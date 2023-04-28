In her final round, Strycova finds harmony between parenting and tennis

MADRID – Barbora Strycova quickly steps into the interview room, smiles and deftly, almost unconsciously, shifts her burden from right hip to left hip and gives a good handshake.

She and that precious cargo, son Vincent, have been bandaged at the hip for 19 months. He has blonde hair and blue eyes with the sweet, exquisite features of a Hummel figurine. On Thursday afternoon at the Mutua Madrid Open, he wore red-striped overalls, worked on a pacifier and played with the gold chains around his mother’s neck.

Strycova, an accomplished professional tennis player, still struggles with the vagaries of motherhood. What has she learned about herself?

Oh my god, she said laughing so hard. I was not a patient person. So I had to be a lot more patient with this guy. And my life, everything was planned. From morning to evening I knew what was coming.

Now it’s not happening.

Strycova played for the first time in 26 months on Tuesday, losing to Elisabetta Cocciaretto in straight sets. She was exuberant afterwards despite the loss. The 37-year-old from the Czech Republic fought his way to a tiebreak in the second set and saved four match points.

The last time she was in Madrid, three years ago, Strycova left behind a champion. She and Hsieh Su-wei won the doubles title. Strycova has been a doubles champion 31 times, including 2019 Wimbledon with Hsieh, and the No. 1 ranked player. In singles, she was ranked No. 16 and was a semifinalist at Wimbledon in 2019. She has won over $12 million in prize money and has played a total of 1,748 matches.

There will be at least one more in Madrid, where she will team up with Hsieh again.

Strycova is part of a movement on the Hologic WTA Tour. Serena Williams was famously pregnant when she won the 2017 Australian Open, the last of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles. Victoria Azarenka reached the final of the 2020 US Open four years after giving birth to son Leo. In October, Elina Svitolina and husband Gael Monfils announced the birth of a daughter, Skai. The Ukraine player is back in the draw here in Madrid.

Three-time grand champion Angelique Kerber became a mother when daughter Liana was born in February and has plans to return. Naomi Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam champion, is on maternity leave but has said she will return, possibly as early as 2024.

Even after Strycova played her last tournament, the 2021 Australian Open, she suspected she would return. Pregnancy and the presence of COVID, she said, forced her hand.

I had in the back of my mind that I would want to come back and retire on my terms, Strycova said. I had to close this chapter on my terms. I felt like I had to do it – and I still needed it. That’s why I’ve come back to play some tournaments — just the ones I like.

When Strycova and her longtime partner Petr Matejcek welcomed Vincent into the world in October 2021, everything changed, but in a good way, she stressed. There is no nanny, but her mother, Ilona, ​​is constantly present.

With a view to a comeback, Strycova placed strict requirements on the time devoted to tennis. She exercises three times a week, two hours per session and does four hours of fitness in the gym. That’s 10 hours a week – a long day for today’s professionals.

But if I use this time, I must say that I used it completely, Strycova said. I went for it. I didn’t want to get into the rhythm of playing every day. You accept [the compromise] by him. Because I didn’t want to cheat time.

With kids you can plan, but it changes a lot. Since he is not sleeping at the moment, you need to change this and that. I mean, he takes an afternoon nap. An hour maybe, and he’s not a good sleeper, so it’s even harder. The day before the game we slept for five hours.

Going into the first round, Strycova was worried that she would think about Vincent while playing. And while he was mostly on her mind during practice, her competitive mindset kicked in and she was able to focus on the match.

Aryna Sabalenka, number 2, is one of Strycova’s colleagues who marvel at this level of multitasking.

She has given us faith: If we go for a baby, we still have chances to come back and compete at the highest level, Sabalenka said. I think it is very difficult to balance. You spend a lot of energy on the field, and off it you have a little kid who also needs your attention, your energy.

Probably if I go for the baby one day and plan to come back, I’ll start asking: Give me some tips on how to stay focused, how to stay strong, and how to balance it.

The hardest part, says Strycova, is leaving Vincent those three times a week she goes to practice. He cries every time, she said, and it hurts because they are really, really connected.

After doubles in Madrid, she plans to play singles and doubles in Rome, then a full grass court schedule in Birmingham, Eastbourne and Wimbledon. There will be a home event in Prague in early August and the opportunity to play in Cincinnati.

Her last professional competition as things stand, she confirmed, is the US Open.

Thinking about all the tournaments I’m going to play makes me happy,’ said Strycova. I enjoy every minute of being on the track. So it doesn’t scare me because I already know life without tennis.

So this is a victory lap?

Yes, yes, she said, nodding her head. Parting.