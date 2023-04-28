Sports
Hockey: Smith enjoys first full season in NHL – Brainerd Dispatch
BRAINERD Playing his first full season in the National Hockey League as a member of the Nashville Predators proved rewarding for 2014 Brainerd High School graduate Cole Smith.
My freshman year was pretty special, Smith said in a phone interview on Monday, April 24. When I got to camp (last fall), I wasn’t sure how it would go. But I was lucky enough to earn a place in the roster, and the season was really worth it.
Smith has not had a point in nine NHL games with Nashville in the past two seasons. He mainly played in the developmental American Hockey League.
But this year, the 27-year-old Smith was a regular forward with the Predators, finishing with four goals and 17 points and 60 penalty minutes in 69 games. His first goal, scored in his 49th NHL game, came on January 21, 2023 against the Los Angeles Kings.
That was a highlight for me because it was a long time coming, Smith said of the milestone goal.
As for the team’s highlights, Smith said he was proud of the way the Predators put together some good games on road trips after losing some players to injuries or trades. Nashville fell just three points short of making the playoffs after finishing fifth in the Western Conference’s Central Division.
We played well enough to make the playoffs, said Smith, who missed the last two weeks of the season with a concussion. We had so many games at the end of the season that I missed. It stunk that all I could do was watch our guys compete for a playoff spot. I feel good now, but the season didn’t end on my terms.
The final two games of the regular season were played in Nashville, including a 5–4 overtime victory over the Minnesota Wild on April 13. And a large group of Smith’s family and friends traveled to Tennessee for those games.
I wish I could have played, Smith said. We were able to spend some quality time together. Every time my family comes to enjoy this ride with me is pretty special. They have been with me throughout my hockey journey.
A familiar face Smith faced twice this season was Brainerd High School graduate Josh Archibald, who finished the season with six goals and 12 points in 62 games this season for the Pittsburgh Penguins.
We each played on our home courts, Smith recalled. It was cool during the warmups to see Josh and acknowledge each other. The (Pittsburgh) parents traveled to Nashville for one of the games, so Josh’s dad, Jim, was in the stands. That was special because he was my high school coach.
Smith will soon return home to spend the summer in the Brainerd area. He plans to help former Warrior teammate Mitch McLain at his Lakes Hockey Academy.
I like to help out whenever Mitch needs me, Smith said of his former Warrior teammate. It’s cool to connect with the local players in the camp.
Smith will then leave for NHL training camp next August. He’ll be relaxed knowing he’s under contract with the Predators. Smith signed a one-year contract with Nashville in February for the 2023-2024 season. The contract is a one-time deal, meaning he will earn his full salary whether he is in the NHL or the American Hockey League
I’m under contract for next season.. so all is well, said Smith.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.brainerddispatch.com/sports/hockey-smith-enjoys-first-full-season-in-nhl
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Andaz West Hollywood, Los Angeles, USA
- Hockey: Smith enjoys first full season in NHL – Brainerd Dispatch
- The little black dress gets a makeover at Tiffany’s & Co. celebration.
- Nintendo piracy alienates its biggest fans
- Bell offers militarized variants of all civilian models
- Doctors monitor more cases after cluster of mysterious brain infections hits children in southern Nevada
- A 4.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the coast of Puerto Vallarta in the early morning hours
- Former Vice President Mike Pence appears before grand jury investigating Donald Trump
- Actor Kevin Bacon and his brother will perform in Albany
- Madison Burger Week returns May 19-26 | food drink
- Report: Houston’s tech workforce is growing steadily
- Navistar Delivers First International eMV Series with ePower to Sysco