Hockey: Smith enjoys first full season in NHL – Brainerd Dispatch

BRAINERD Playing his first full season in the National Hockey League as a member of the Nashville Predators proved rewarding for 2014 Brainerd High School graduate Cole Smith.

My freshman year was pretty special, Smith said in a phone interview on Monday, April 24. When I got to camp (last fall), I wasn’t sure how it would go. But I was lucky enough to earn a place in the roster, and the season was really worth it.

Smith has not had a point in nine NHL games with Nashville in the past two seasons. He mainly played in the developmental American Hockey League.

But this year, the 27-year-old Smith was a regular forward with the Predators, finishing with four goals and 17 points and 60 penalty minutes in 69 games. His first goal, scored in his 49th NHL game, came on January 21, 2023 against the Los Angeles Kings.

That was a highlight for me because it was a long time coming, Smith said of the milestone goal.

Cole Smith had 17 points in 69 games for the NHL’s Nashville Predators this season. David Kirouac/USA Today

As for the team’s highlights, Smith said he was proud of the way the Predators put together some good games on road trips after losing some players to injuries or trades. Nashville fell just three points short of making the playoffs after finishing fifth in the Western Conference’s Central Division.

We played well enough to make the playoffs, said Smith, who missed the last two weeks of the season with a concussion. We had so many games at the end of the season that I missed. It stunk that all I could do was watch our guys compete for a playoff spot. I feel good now, but the season didn’t end on my terms.

The final two games of the regular season were played in Nashville, including a 5–4 overtime victory over the Minnesota Wild on April 13. And a large group of Smith’s family and friends traveled to Tennessee for those games.

I wish I could have played, Smith said. We were able to spend some quality time together. Every time my family comes to enjoy this ride with me is pretty special. They have been with me throughout my hockey journey.

A familiar face Smith faced twice this season was Brainerd High School graduate Josh Archibald, who finished the season with six goals and 12 points in 62 games this season for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

We each played on our home courts, Smith recalled. It was cool during the warmups to see Josh and acknowledge each other. The (Pittsburgh) parents traveled to Nashville for one of the games, so Josh’s dad, Jim, was in the stands. That was special because he was my high school coach.

Smith will soon return home to spend the summer in the Brainerd area. He plans to help former Warrior teammate Mitch McLain at his Lakes Hockey Academy.

I like to help out whenever Mitch needs me, Smith said of his former Warrior teammate. It’s cool to connect with the local players in the camp.

Smith will then leave for NHL training camp next August. He’ll be relaxed knowing he’s under contract with the Predators. Smith signed a one-year contract with Nashville in February for the 2023-2024 season. The contract is a one-time deal, meaning he will earn his full salary whether he is in the NHL or the American Hockey League

I’m under contract for next season.. so all is well, said Smith.