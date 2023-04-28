No. 13 men’s tennis host No. 40 Cornell in regular season finale





NEW YORK The No. 13 Lions close out the regular season Saturday afternoon at the Philip and Cheryl Milstein Family Tennis Center with a game against No. 40 Cornell. The first service is set for 1:00 PM IVY LEAGUE ACTION Columbia goes into the weekend with an 18-3 overall record and 5-1 Ivy mark. The Lions went 2-0 last weekend with wins at home against Yale and Brown. The Lions started the weekend with a 5-2 victory over Yale before closing it out with a 7-0 sweep of Brown. LIONS IN THE RANKING The ITA ranking currently features two singles and one doubles group. First year Michael Zheng is arranged all spring. It debuted at number 14 in the premier singles chart and reached the number 8 spot. Zheng currently ranks No. 33 as the highest ranked person on the team with a 16-4 record this spring, highlighted by a nine-game win streak that lasted from February to April. Max Westfall checked in at No. 111 in the most recent singles rankings as he is 12-4 in doubles spring matches. Westphal and Theo Vineyard debuted at number 44 in doubles. As a team, the Lions started the season ranked No. 22 in the ITA team rankings. Columbia is currently ranked #13 in the current ITA rankings. Columbia jumped up one spot to No. 21 after its first week of double action. The Lions then moved to No. 19 and jumped to No. 11 after defeating Harvard to win the ECAC Championship. The Lions reached their highest ranking of the season three weeks ago when they took No. 9 before losing to No. 20 Tennessee. This is the ninth year in a row that the Columbia men’s tennis team has achieved a top-25 ranking. This is also the fourth time since 2018 that Columbia’s men’s tennis team has placed in the top 10. THE MATCH Cornell goes into the weekend with an overall record of 17-5 and a score of 4-2 in Ivy League play. The Big Red is on a three-game win streak after beating Brown and Yale at home last weekend. Cornell’s two Ivy losses came to Penn and Harvard. FOLLOW THE LIONS Stay up to date on all things Columbia Men’s Tennis by following the Lions on Twitter (@CULionsMTEN), Instagram (@culionsmten) and on Facebook (@ColumbiaAthletics).

