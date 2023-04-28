Dylan Raiola looks solid on Georgia, but Huskers hold their own





Reading the tea leaves on a recruit is always a hit, but things are seemingly clearer for Nebraska recruit target Dylan Raiola. The good news is that recruiting football in Nebraska has had enough of an impact on Dylan Raiola that the Huskers are still technically present and fighting. The bad news is that it feels like Matt Rhule and company have little more than a chance right now. The 5-star quarterback recently sat down with 247SportsSteve Wiltfong on where his recruiting stood and who was leading and to many Nebraska football recruiting followers, the words he uttered probably sounded like a pretty big disappointment. While he clearly has a lot of respect for what Rhule is trying to do in Lincoln, it certainly sounds like he’s sold what Kirby Smart has already done. “When I got back up there, saw all the coaches, saw everyone in the building, it was just so refreshing to be there. I felt everyone’s love. It was huge to be able to watch them practice with a closer lens and be able to hold a script in my hand and follow that way. Just understand the offense and see myself fit in. When you compare those comments, especially about fitting the offense with what he said about Rhule, it feels more like a “good luck in your future endeavors” for Nebraska’s recruiting efforts. “Being able to sit down with Coach (Matt) Rhule and really understand his vision for that program and where he’s going with that program, and he’s proven it at Temple and Baylor and he’s going to win at Nebraska as well.” Hard not to see that, because “he’s going to win in Nebraska, just not with me,” isn’t it? Nebraska football recruiting hangs If anyone wanted to see a bright spot in those comments, it would be that he’s still talking about the Cornhuskers. That’s an achievement when we’re talking about the literal top recruit in the 2024 class. Nebraska football fans, however, hoped to be the Bell of the Ball in this game instead of a runner-up. That’s still a possibility, but it certainly doesn’t feel like a big one. That’s a big shift for a program that seemed to be a leader for a while. I have to wonder how much of that was real and how much misguided excitement about football recruiting in Nebraska.

