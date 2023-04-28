Top-rated Cleveland State men’s tennis set for #HLTennis Tournament Athletics

SET THE SCENE

The Cleveland State men’s tennis team’s quest for its ninth title of the Horizon League Tournament begins on Saturday, April 29, when the Vikings will begin playing as the No. 1 from the north in this year’s tournament. The Vikings open the Horizon League Tournament with a semi-final against the first-round winner of South No. 2 Tennessee Tech / North No. 3 Northern Kentucky, and a win would take them to the championship game on Sunday, April 30.

FULL CSU NOTES | #HLTENNIS TOURNAMENT CENTRAL | #HLTENNIS TOURNAMENT BRACKET

CLEVELAND IS IN THE HORIZON LEAGUE TOURNAMENT

The Vikings have enjoyed great success in the Horizon League Tournament under head coach Brian Etzkin, capturing eight tournament titles under his leadership (2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2018, 2019, 2021). In the past 11 full seasons, the Vikings have advanced to the championship game eight times – the only school to have played in the championship game more than five times in that 11-year span. Among current Horizon League schools, Cleveland State holds the most Horizon League regular season (8) and tournament titles (8).

…VIKINGS AS THE NO. 1 SEED

This is the seventh time Cleveland State will play as the top seed in the Horizon League Tournament and also earn the No. 1 spot during the 2021, 2019, 2011, 2010, 2009 and 2008 seasons. The Vikings have reached the championship game each year they have played as the top seed and captured all five tournament titles.

…NEW LOOK HORIZON LEAGUE

During the 2023 campaign, the Horizon League was split into a North and South division following its partnership with the Ohio Valley Conference that welcomed Belmont, Eastern Illinois, Lindenwood, Southern Indiana, Tennessee State, and Tennessee Tech. In addition, the Horizon League added Chicago State for tennis during the 2022-23 academic year.

MARESCHAL-HAY TAKEN #HLTENNIS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Earlier this week, junior Maxime Mareschal-Hay picked up major Horizon League honors when he was named #HLTennis Player of the Year. Mareschal-Hay, who also earned a spot on the All-League First Team, is the fourth Viking to be named Player of the Year. Mareschal-Hay has spent the entire 2023 season ranked No. 1 in singles, with 24 best team wins of the year, including a perfect 8-0 record against opponents in the league.

…ERLER & TEICHMANN APPOINTED FOR ALL LEAGUE

In addition to Maxime Mareschal-Hay, Mikael Erler and Raul Teichmann also earned All-League honors, with both making the All-League Second Team. This is the second time Erler has earned all-league honors, while it is the first time Teichmann has won postseason honors.

MARESCHAL-HAY APPROVES 8-0 #HLTENNIS CAMPAIGN

During five weeks of Horizon League regular season play, junior Maxime Mareschal-Hay posted a perfect 8-0 singles record. Mareschal-Hay, who has all eight victories in No. 1 singles, goes into the weekend with a 24-9 overall record for the year and on an eight-game win streak. For his career, Mareschal-Hay has a record of 20-3 against league opponents in singles matches.

TRIO OF VIKINGS RANGE 50 CAREER WIN

During the season, three Vikings reached the milestone of 50 career wins, including junior Maxime Mareschal-Hay who enters the #HLTennis Tournament game with a team-best 59 career wins. Raul Teichmann currently stands at 57 career wins, while Kade Mindry has 51 career wins. This trio is part of the 20 all-time Vikings to reach the 50 win mark, while Mareschal-Hay is just one win away from becoming the 15th Viking of all time to reach 60 career wins.

MINDRY & TEICHMANN ON CSU DOUBLE WINS LIST

After posting a team-best 17-11 doubles record during the 2023 regular season, Kade Mindry and Raul Teichmann are currently tied for ninth on the CSU Single-Season Doubles Wins List. Mindry and Teichmann played No. 1 in doubles throughout the spring campaign and are just two wins away from seventh in the top-10.

#HLTENNIS WEEKLY HONOR

Throughout the season, the Vikings have been honored by the Horizon League multiple times, garnering five Singles Player of the Week honors and five Doubles Team of the Week honors – with the five Singles Player of the Week nominations being a best marked competition.

Singles Player of the Week:

Maxime Mareschal-Hay (2.15/2.22/4.19), Mikael Erler (3.1/3.29)

Doubles of the week:

Teichmann/Mindry (1.25/2.8/2.22/4.19), Mareschal-Hay/Erler (3.1)

HEAD COACH BRIAN ETZKIN

Brian Etzkin is in his 21st year at the helm of the Vikings and has a record of 310-208 in two games. Etzkin has led the Vikings to eight Horizon League Tournament titles and eight trips to the NCAA Tournament during his tenure. As the all-time winningest coach in the program’s history, Etzkin is one of the coaches with the longest tenure in the Horizon League and is the only men’s coach to record more than 300 wins at their current school.