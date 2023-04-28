Jets ‘disgusted’ after eviction, Tristan Jarry in question?

The first team to punch their ticket to the second round is the Vegas Golden Knights. They took care of the increasingly disinterested and softened Winnipeg Jets, whose coach was “disgusted.” The New Jersey Devils have now and again flown their stride past the New York Rangers. You didn’t think Tampa Bay would quietly disappear, did you? In the Daily, we have the rest of the NHL Stanley Cup playoff news and other teams are starting to see Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry as a solution. Just in case the Penguins have a GM sooner rather than later, we’ve also done the homework and limited Jason Zucker’s next contract.

There were some direct comparisons for Zucker, which made the process easier.

I want to take a moment to thank our Vegas Golden Knights reporter Owen Krepps. Owen completes his tour of duty in Vegas in the next few days and moves back to PA. He was our former intern, then did VGK remotely and decided he wanted to cover them in person. We’ve done everything we can to make it happen. Living so far from family and friends isn’t easy, but he’s given us a solid season of VGK coverage. I’m sure we’ll be hearing more from Owen.

I will be going to Las Vegas in the next few weeks to continue reporting. Being in Vegas and working every night will be a special kind of torture. We have an exciting new signing who will take over the rhythm, but I’ll keep the fort and PHN through this incredibly dull moment of Penguins coverage.

Pittsburgh Penguins/Steelers, Pirates:

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Pen to Paper Before NHL Free Desk Begins. The risks and valuations for both parties of a Jason Zucker contract.

Steelers now:

The football gods smiled on the Pittsburgh Steelers. They moved up to No. 14 to get their man, a jumbo tackle that can do some damage (if motivated). The Steeles impressed. Get the preliminary grade and more — Hello, Broderick Jones.

Hmm. Joey Porter Jr. is still on the board. So does top security Brian Branch. And a stud QB is on the board, which could entice more Steelers trading activity. Here’s Day 2 Steeler’s design primer.

Pittsburgh baseball now:

First of all, a tribute to the legend of Pirates, Pitt and Duke Dick Grottowho died at the age of 92.

On the diamond, the Mitch Keller Express rolled through LA with 10 strikeouts and another resounding Pittsburgh Pirates to win.

Was that a statement win for the Pirates?

NHL News, Stanley Cup Playoffs and now National Hockey:

Detroit hockey now: Tristan Jarry. Could the Red Wings attack him to upgrade their net? Jarry is one of the few goalkeepers who circled Kevin Allen as the main target for the Detroit Red Wings.

I speak from experience, when Kevin writes stories like that, everyone should pay attention. His contacts and friends are the best in hockey.

Vegas Hockey Now: It’s Over! The VGK steamrolled Winnipeg in Game 5 to close out the series. The Vegas Golden Knights deposit.

TSN: Winnipeg Jets coach Rick Bowness was not happy with his team. Usually a coach takes the last press conference to express his disappointment or sadness at the end of the season, but Bowness was “disgusting” and sincere tore his team.

Expect profound changes on the tundra. If we find a solid (and thawed) hockey writer in Winnipeg, I’m all for that market next season.

Sportsnet: The Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs are engaged in a life and death battle. It’s immersive and it’s great hockey. Tampa blew a huge lead in Game 4, but made no mistake in Game 5, putting pressure on Toronto in Game 6. The media in Toronto is ramping up the pressure. The Leafs search for answers as Tampa Bay wins Game 5.

LA Hockey Now: Speaking of tense, the Kings also blew a big lead and will be eliminated tonight. The LA kings need some adjustments.

AP: Gosh, would anyone like to get some local coverage of the New Jersey Devils?! (Yes, we hired someone who is waiting for a contractual relationship to expire. We beg another outlet to let him go). Of a rookie goalie, the Devils controlled the game and pushed the Rangers to the brink with a won 4-0.

Colorado Hockey Now: And here’s the story we don’t want to talk about, and it’s bad on several levels, including a possible criminal connection. Team officials checked on Valeri Nichushkin before Game 3, but found an intoxicated Russian woman in his hotel room, who told police a “bad man” had taken her passport. She had to be transported to hospital. Valery Nichuskin hasn’t played since Game 2.

The Avalanche declined to comment, but has stated that Nichuskin’s absence is not disciplinary.

Like you, I am human. When Russians are involved, I become suspicious of a murderous dictator…