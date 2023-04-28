Wisden’s Pakistan All-Time Men’s Cricket World Cup XI

Naman Agarwal selects an all-time Pakistan XI based on performance in the Men’s ODI World Cup.

Pakistan are currently playing a five-match ODI series at home against New Zealand in preparation for the ODI World Cup later this year. The last time they reached the final of the tournament was in 1999. Since this World Cup is scheduled in the subcontinent, they will consider their chances to do better than what they have done in the past few editions.

We’ve looked back at their performances in each of the ODI World Cups and compiled an all-time World Cup XI for Pakistan.

Statistics in bold refer to World Cup numbers.

Wisdens all-time Pakistan Cricket World Cup XI men’s selections

915 runs @ 53.82, SR: 79.08, 3 100s, 3 50s, HS: 113*

Saeed Anwar is Pakistan’s second highest point scorer in the history of men’s ODI World Cup and the highest among openers. He played in three editions – 1996, 1999 and 2003 – and was the top scorer for Pakistan in each. His most memorable World Cup knock was the hundred he scored against arch rivals India in the 2003 edition, taking Pakistan to a commendable 273 in their 50 overs.

Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk)

303 runs @ 43.28, SR: 85.83, 1 100, 1 50, HS: 101*

Not a natural opener, Sarfaraz Ahmed took on the role as he was brought up to the XI midway through the 2015 World Cup. He excelled at it and scored 160 points in three innings, including one hundred and fifty. He then led Pakistan at the 2019 World Cup and was back in the mid-table. Among the wicket-keepers, he is Pakistan’s highest points scorer in men’s ODI World Cups, so he takes up the gauntlet in this team.

Babar Azam

474 runs @ 67.71, SR: 87.77, 1 10, 3 50s, HS: 101*

Babar Azam is the only player in this XI to have played in just one edition of the ODI World Cup so far. But his consistency in the eight games he played in 2019 was so consistent that he still makes the all-time XI. With a 200-run cut-off, he already has the highest batting average in ODI World Cups for Pakistan and given the course of his career, it could go even higher.

Javed Miandad

1083 runs @ 43.32, SR: 68.02, 1 100, 8 50s, HS: 103

Javed Miandad is the highest scorer for Pakistan in men’s ODI World Cup history. Together with Sachin Tendulkar, he is the only player to have played in six different editions of the men’s ODI World Cup, from the opening match in 1975 to the sixth edition in 1996. He was not known as a fast scorer, but his consistency in the middle order meant Pakistan could always count on him. He played a vital part in their victorious 1992 campaign, scoring 437 runs at an average of 62.60, with five of his nine innings being 50-plus scores.

Zaheer Abbas

597 runs @ 49.75, SR: 74.56, 1 100s, 4 50s, HS: 103*

Zaheer Abbas just pushes Misbah-ul-Haq into the XI. Their stats are eerily similar – Misbah made one more run and both were sacked 12 times. But Abbas, an early master of the format, had a slightly higher success rate, despite playing several eras earlier. Each had excellent innings, while also making money against weaker opponents – Abbas made two 50s against Sri Lanka and Misbah made a pair against Kenya and the UAE. But while Misbah also reached 50 against both 2011 finalists, Abbas’ 93 against a West Indies strike from Holding, Roberts, Croft and Garner cannot be ignored, while his century against New Zealand in 1983 secured a spot in the semi-finals. secured and came at a rapid pace. to raise Pakistan’s batting rate – the tiebreaker at the league – just enough.

Imran Khan (c)

666 runs @ 35.05, SR: 65.68, 1 100, 4 50s, HS: 102*, 34 wickets @ 19.26, ER: 3.86, 2 four-fors, BBI: 4-37

Imran Khan has an enviable resume. He is Pakistan’s fifth-highest runs-scorer and third-highest wicket-taker in men’s ODI World Cups, and is the only captain to lead Pakistan to a men’s ODI World Cup victory to date. Along with Shakib al Hasan, he is the only other player in history to score 500 runs and take 30 wickets in the men’s ODI World Cups. The list of achievements goes on and on. He was at his best with the bat in the 1983 edition where he scored 283 runs at 70.75, while his best performance with the ball came in 1987 where he took 17 wickets at 13:05. And his captaincy was in the foreground in 1992.

Shahid Afridi

325 runs @ 14.13, SR: 112.45, HS: 37, 30 wickets @ 27.7, ER: 4.51, 4 four-big, BBI: 5-16

Shahid Afridi played in five editions of the ODI World Cup, from 1999 to 2015. Although he rarely handled the bat, as evidenced by his lack of a single 50-plus score in ODI World Cups, he was a banker with the ball with his quick wrist spin. He finished the 2011 World Cup as the joint highest wicket taker with 21 wickets in eight matches at an average of 12.85.

Wasim Akram

426 runs @ 19.36, SR: 101.18, HS: 43, 55 wickets @ 23.83, ER: 4.04, 3 four-big, BBI: 5-28

It should come as no surprise that the sultan of the swing – Wasim Akram – is Pakistan’s highest wicket taker in the men’s ODI World Cups. Wasim played in five editions of the tournament, from 1987 to 2003. He was so good that the second highest wicket taker for Pakistan in World Cups has 20 wickets less than him. In Pakistan’s two most successful campaigns – 1992 and 1999 – Wasim both raised his hand and took 18 and 15 wickets respectively.

Wahab Riaz

35 wickets @ 26.45, ER: 5.55, 2 four-big, BBI: 5-46

Wahab Riaz is the second highest wicket taker for Pakistan in ODI World Cups. He has had several memorable performances on the big stage, with his bouncer barrage against Shane Watson in 2015 and five wicket haul in the high voltage semi-final against India in 2011 being written into Pakistani cricket folklore.

Shoaib Akhtar

30 wickets @ 27.7, ER: 4.51, 1 four-for, BBI: 4-46

Shoaib Akhtar played three editions of the ODI World Cup – 1999, 2003 and 2011. He was brilliant in the first two, taking 16 wickets at 24.43 and 11 wickets at 22.90 respectively. While he blew a little hot and cold against the top teams, as can be expected from someone with his pace, he absolutely terrorized the weaker teams, with three of his four three-wicket hauls coming against Namibia, Scotland and the Netherlands respectively.

Saqlain Mushtaq

23 wickets @ 21.47, ER: 4.39, 1 four-for, BBI: 5-35

Saqlain Mushtaq is the highest wicket taker among finger spinners for Pakistan in ODI World Cups. His mastery of thedoosra made him an instant success at the international level. He played three editions of the World Cup – 1996, 1999 and 2003 but did not make a major impact until 1999 when Pakistan reached the final. In 10 matches, he took 17 wickets at an average of 22.29 and was Pakistan’s highest wicket taker in the tournament. He completes the bowling lineup and fills out Shahid Afridi as the second spinner in the XI.