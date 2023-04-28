With NFL draft week officially upon us, former Georgia players are gearing up to take their talents to the next level. The event kicks off April 27 in Kansas City and will be broadcast on the NFL Network and ESPN.

Georgia Football set a modern draft record last spring with 15 selections, including five players picked in the first round and the No. 1 pick, Travon Walker.

This year’s draft class is smaller for the Bulldogs, but we can still expect to hear several familiar names early on Thursday.

ESPN NFL draft analyst Matt Miller recently announced hismock design of seven rounds, including 10 Georgia Bulldogs and two in the top 10.

DL Jalen Carter – No. 5 overall for the Seattle Seahawks

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Where Carter is on Mel Kiper’s Big Board: No. 1

Carter’s chance of being number 5, via FanDuel: -115

Edge Nolan Smith – No. 8 overall for the Atlanta Falcons

Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

Where Smith is on Mel Kiper’s Big Board: No. 12

Smith’s chance of being a top-10 pick, via FanDuel: +100

OT Broderick Jones – No. 15 overall for the New York Jets

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Where Jones is on Mel Kiper’s Big Board: No. 15

Chance of Jones being a top-10 pick, via FanDuel: +750

CB Kelee Ringo – 2nd round, No. 32 overall for the Pittsburgh Steelers

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Where Ringo is on Mel Kiper’s Big Board: No. 63

Ringo’s chance of being picked in the first round, via FanDuel: +210

TE Darnell Washington – 2nd round, No. 56 overall for the Jacksonville Jaguars

Matt Bush – USA TODAY Sports

Where Washington is on Mel Kiper’s Big Board: No. 38

Washington’s chances of being a first round pick, via FanDuel: +200

S Christopher Smith – 4th round, 131 overall for the Cincinnati Bengals

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Where Smith is on Mel Kiper’s Big Board: No. 147

OT Warren McClendon – 6th round, 198 overall for the Seattle Seahawks

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Where McClendon belongs to Mel Kiper’s offensive guard position rankings: No. 15

RB Kenny McIntosh – 7th round, 223 overall for the Los Angeles Rams

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Where McIntosh ranks in Mel Kiper’s running back rankings: No. 14

QB Stetson Bennett – 7th round, 225 overall for the Atlanta Falcons

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Where Bennett ranks Mel Kiper’s quarterback position: No. 9

Edge Robert Beal Jr. – 7th round, 248 overall for the Philadelphia Eagles

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Where Beal ranks in Mel Kiper’s outside linebacker rankings: No. 14