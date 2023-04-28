The ITTF is planning another step, this time it will join forces with China in the Olympic table tennis event or there will be big changes yqqlm

Original Title: The International Table Tennis Federation is brewing new movements. This time it joins hands with China in the Olympic table tennis event or big changes are coming

On April 25, ITTF Chairman Petra Sorin visited Gao Zhidan, Chairman of the Chinese Olympic Committee and Director of the State Sports General Administration in Beijing. Later, the organization issued a related press release, releasing an important content: The ITTF plans to join hands with the Chinese Olympic Committee to increase the number of medals in the table tennis event of the Los Angeles Olympic Games.

The original text read: During the meeting, Petra Sorin gave a brief update on the main points of the ITTF preparations for the table tennis event of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games with the Chinese Olympic Committee, and discussed the joint efforts of both sides to to aim for a table tennis event in 2028. The Los Angeles Olympics are aiming for more table tennis medals. (See original text: https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/fQpD_3cuiaa-OaDWFr3l1g)

At present, there are five sub-events in the Olympic table tennis event, namely: men’s and women’s teams, men’s and women’s singles and mixed doubles. Among them, mixed doubles is a new event for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Each of these five events has a gold medal, a silver medal and a bronze medal, for a total of 15 medals. Given the background of Olympic slimming and the difficulty of adding events in one event, the only viable way to increase the number of medals at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics is to put two bronze medals in one event.

As we all know, table tennis became an official event at the Seoul Olympics in 1988. Of the past nine Olympics, only the 1992 Barcelona Olympics had a bronze medal tie. At that time, Chinese player Ma Wenge and South Korean Kim Jae-soo both lost in the semifinals and each won third place in the men’s singles. In women’s singles, South Korea’s Hyun Jung-hwa and North Korea’s Lee Bun-hee both won bronze medals, and they teamed with Hong Ci-ok and Yu Shun-bok, respectively, to become the third-place finisher in women’s doubles. Kang Hee-chan/Lee Cheol-seung and Kim Jae-soo/Yoo Nam-kui, also from South Korea, became the men’s doubles bronze medalists.

According to the relevant qualification and quota allocation rules of the Olympic Games, a national or regional table tennis federation can have a maximum of three male and female players to participate in the table tennis event. Among them, two male and female singles players each participate, and only one pair of mixed doubles players is shortlisted. This also means that even if the number of medals at the Los Angeles Olympic Games increases as expected by the ITTF, if the National Table Tennis Championships still make the finals in all individual events of the Olympic Games after Beijing 2008, the amendment of adding a bronze medal Little impact on the Chinese table tennis team. But looking around the world, for many players from foreign associations, if they can win a medal, it will have a very important positive effect on the promotion of athletes, associations and even the entire table tennis movement in that country or region.

Currently, in the World Table Tennis Championships and other events organized by the ITTF, each individual event is tied for third place and the loser of the semi-final can medal without having to fight for the bronze medal.

