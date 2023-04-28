Sports
SHORTS: LIVERPOOL FC, LANCASHIRE CRICKET, WORLD RUGBY
Liverpool FC has extended its partnership with Central Retail Corporation (CRC Sports), the club’s official retail and licensing partner in Thailand.
The long-standing partnership is now entering its eighth season, with the new renewal period adding five years to the partnership.
CRC Sports is a Thai multi-format, multi-category and omnichannel retail platform that gives supporters access to the Reds’ official Nike and own-brand merchandise.
Since the partnership began, the stand-alone retail portfolio has expanded to five stores with additional shop-in-shops, club events and pop-up activations to increase fan engagement.
Mike Cox, Senior Vice President of Merchandising and Retail at Liverpool FC, said: “We are delighted to continue working with CRC Sports and extend our longstanding retail and licensing partnership.
“We have grown significantly in the region during our first two terms with CRC Sports and they have been a great partner for us in supporting this remarkable growth. We look forward to what the next five years have in store.”
Lancashire Cricket has announced an operating profit of just over £3 million following the publication of its 2022 financial reports.
The club’s post-pandemic recovery continued into 2022 as it benefited from a return to normality with a full year of unrestricted crowds following two Covid-19-hit years.
The Hilton Garden Inn hotel on the grounds of Emirates Old Trafford reported record revenue of £5.4million in 2022, as the club’s conference and event revenues continued to return to normal levels of £3.3million.
The venue also held four sold-out concerts in 2022, with one, The Killers, being pushed back from 2020. Emirates Old Trafford hosted two nights of Harry Styles and one night of the Red Hot Chili Peppers.
Angela Lowes, Chief Financial Officer at Lancashire Cricket, said: “After the incredibly difficult challenges we faced in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was fantastic to experience a normal and successful year for the club.
“I would like to thank our main lender, Metro Bank, for their support this year, which was greatly appreciated, particularly in terms of financing the new development at Emirates Old Trafford.
“Welcoming packed crowds for domestic and international cricket, as well as concerts, has played a key role in helping the club return to pre-pandemic levels, while the on-site Hilton Garden Inn and conference and events operations continue with go from strength to strength.”
World Rugby has appointed Sarah Massey as Managing Director of the Local Operating Company (LOC), a joint venture between World Rugby and the RFU.
Massey’s appointment follows the announcement of Gill Whitehead as independent chairman of the board ahead of the 2025 Rugby World Cup in England.
Massey has over 30 years of experience in the sports industry with positions in Olympic and Commonwealth Games, Rugby, Cricket and Hockey World Cups, as well as International and National Sports Boards.
Massey commented: “Rugby has always been a big part of my life and a catalyst for my sporting career. It started working for the Rugby Football Union and led me to work towards a transformative Rugby World Cup 1995. It’s that same opportunity to change the game, with women and girls at the forefront of World Rugby and RFU’s growth strategies, who really attracted me to this role.
“Working as a unified LOC, in full partnership with World Rugby, the RFU, UK Sport and the host cities, we have the opportunity to achieve something very special and impressive and that will ultimately bring the women’s game and wider rugby to the take it to the next level. level.”
