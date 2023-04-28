Casper Ruud’s miserable 2023 continues with early exit Madrid Open | Tennis





One of the biggest challenges of being a top tennis player is staying one, year after year, even when the rest of the field conspires to knock you down. In the first months of his second season with the elite, Casper Ruud continues to illustrate that struggle. Ruud, runner-up of the French Open last year, suffered another early defeat on clay, losing 6-3, 6-4 to young Italian Matteo Arnaldi in the second round of the Madrid Open. A year ago, Ruud had only reached the fourth round of a grand slam once. Although already a top 10 player, he had a reputation for specializing in clay courts and thriving in the smaller events. The Norwegian blew all expectations in his breakthrough season, reaching finals at the French Open, US Open, ATP Finals and Miami Open. One game away from first place in New York, he finished the season with a career high ranking of No. 2. The first four months of the new season have been written off. With another early defeat, Ruud is 11-9 so far in 2023. He has won consecutive games in just one of his 10 events. His form seemed to improve as the Tour became his preferred surface, but after starting the clay-court season by winning the ATP title in Estoril, Ruud suffered back-to-back early round defeats in Monte Carlo and Madrid. Before the Madrid Open, Ruud spoke about the need to adapt his game, play tennis more proactively and leave his opponents in the dark. Against Arnaldi, however, it was more of the same. He fell well behind the baseline, he was nervous and tense in the important points. Arnaldi, a 22-year-old Italian in good form, recognized his opponents’ lack of confidence and played freely to the end, dominating with his big forehand from the baseline as he left with the best win of his career. Carlos Alcaraz, the top seed, defending champion and main attraction in Madrid, recovered from a set down to beat Emil Ruusuvuori 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the second round. In the third round, he will face Grigor Dimitrov, the 26th seed. Meanwhile, the ATP has announced that it will use live electronic line calls on all courts on the Tour starting in 2025, further phasing out line judges from the top levels of professional tennis. The US Open, Australian Open and select tournaments already use automatic line calling, but this will be the first time either Tour standardizes the practice.

