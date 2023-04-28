Former patient testifies in metro Detroit youth hockey doctor sexual assault case ⋆ Michigan Advance

Through tearful testimony on Friday, a woman told a Bloomfield Township Court judge that Dr. Metro Detroit resident Zvi Levran sexually assaulted her during a 2022 medical appointment.

Levran, a urologist, faces more than 30 criminal sexual conduct charges against 12 victims in two courts, largely due to his ties to youth hockey teams across the state for more than two decades. Reports from ex-patients range from digital penetration, forced oral sex and being groped by the doctor.

Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald, whose office handles the criminal cases, said at a November 2022 news conference that due to the number of tips coming in and the length of Levran’s involvement with youth hockey teams, her office expects more victims to occur over time. will report. research.

On Friday, the witness, a 27-year-old woman, said she was referred to Levran because she was experiencing painful symptoms following laparoscopic surgery to remove scar tissue from her endometriosis. Her symptoms include discomfort when urinating.

Victims in the Bloomfield Township court and Farmington Hills court cases remain anonymous by order of the judges presiding over each location. Testimony has been completed in the preliminary investigation in Farmington Hills and additional testimony is scheduled for the case in Bloomfield Township court.

A series of health problems cause her great pain every day, the witness said Friday, and she regularly sees different doctors for different problems. But after seeing Levran in his West Bloomfield office in July 2022, she said she regularly cancels medical appointments for fear a doctor will hurt her again.

I can’t stop thinking about that day and it haunts me every day, the woman said with tears in her eyes. I just feel dirty and unclean and that something is wrong with me.

The woman said that after the surgery, a few weeks before she saw Levran, she was advised by her surgeon not to insert anything into her vagina. The witness noted that the laparoscopic surgery was performed through incisions in her abdomen, but vaginal penetration was still discouraged.

Levran insisted on a catheter to collect a urine sample during the appointment, the woman said, despite repeatedly telling him it would cause her great pain. She said she had never had to use a catheter outside of a surgical setting before, but she finally agreed.

The witness said afterwards that when Levran went to examine her, without permission or warning, he inserted his fingers into her vagina and then into the anus, briefly, with a nurse in the room.

I should trust medical professionals, the witness said. I couldn’t believe what happened.

She couldn’t remember whether Levran was wearing gloves or not.

He faces two charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct from the reported incident.

Nearly all of the witnesses who knew Levran through his involvement with boys’ youth hockey teams said they trusted Levran as either a medical professional or a trusted adult they could talk to.

Several said they trusted what Levran was doing would help. Some said she froze. A few said they did not know they had been sexually assaulted at the time, but later realized it after talking to loved ones or seeing news reports from October 2022 about the Levran investigation.

Levran has been involved in Detroit youth hockey since the early 2000s through coaching and medical care to athletes. He has been involved with the Farmington United Hockey Team, Novi High School and St. Mary’s Preparatory High School in West Bloomfield Township, among other schools.

Levran would lead open skating for children and former hockey players, former athletes testified earlier in April during the preliminary examination in Farmington Hills court. Levran also taught power yoga to athletes all over Michigan. He was described as eccentric by witnesses and nicknamed Doc by former hockey players.

Reports of abuse came to the Farmington Hills Police Department after a 19-year-old officer reported in October 2022 that Levran assaulted him when he came to the doctor’s home office to seek treatment for a serious injury. Levran used his Farmington Hills home as a home office.

The 19-year-old testified earlier in April that Levran had sexually assaulted him under the guise of a relaxation massage to help his injury.

The Farmington Hills Police Department received more than 40 tips in its investigation of Levran, according to chief Jeff King. Levran has medical licenses in several states and tips have come from all over Michigan, as well as Arizona, North Carolina, Minnesota, California, Georgia, California and Canada.

Levran’s Michigan medical license was temporarily suspended by the state’s licensing department in early 2023, and he is currently being held at the Oakland County Jail. His medical license in Ohio is listed as permanently withdrawn, citing Michigan’s retraction.

At the time of publishing this story, Levran is licensed to practice medicine in Minnesota and Iowa. He was also licensed in Georgia until his license expired in 2020, according to state records.