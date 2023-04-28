Pickleball is everywhere here’s everything you need to get started

Working out is fun, but can come with a learning curve if you’re just starting out. However, pickleball has transcended age groups and skill levels due to its inclusive nature and easy pace. Without requiring hours in the field beforehand, becoming a “pickler” can be quick and seamless. And unlike tennis, pickleball doesn’t require as much practice, which is what made it so popular during the past years.

According to a USA Pickleball Report, this is the fastest growing sport in the US with more than 4.8 million participants nationwide and a growth rate of nearly 40 percent over the past two years. The combination of tennis, badminton and ping pong is what makes this sport so attractive. Since its invention in 1965 on Bainbridge Island, just outside of Seattle, Washington, pickleball has boomed and crossed continents.

An expert shares with Shop TODAY the rules of pickleball, the equipment you need to master this sport and the equipment to get around with ease. Here’s everything you need to know about this recreational activity plus a few essentials to win front and center.

What is pickle ball? | Why is pickleball so popular? | What are the benefits of pickleball? | How to play pickleball? | How do I choose a pickleball paddle for beginners? | Best pickleball paddles for beginners | Best pickleball equipment | Meet the expert

What is pickle ball?

Pickleball is a mix of tennis, badminton and table tennis. According to the pickleball lead at Life Time South Jordan, Mindy Gibson, this sport “uses two paddles and a specially designed whiffle ball. It can be played on a gym floor, tennis court surface, concrete, or any surface that can play a pickleball properly. bounce.”

Why is pickleball so popular?

Unlike golf and tennis, pickleball is popular for its accessibility, inclusiveness, and availability for all ages. “One of the best things about pickleball is that anyone can play it. Whether you’re inexperienced or a seasoned athlete, the learning curve of pickleball is incredibly low, about 10 minutes,” says Gibson.

Also pickleball is no longer for older players as the sport continues to grow in popularity, the average age of a player is 43.5 years, according to Gibson. And the attraction doesn’t stop there. Because the pickleball is designed with holes, it moves slower than a tennis ball, making it more accessible to beginners.

What are the benefits of pickleball?

There are many benefits of pickleball, from physical fitness to the social aspect and easy nature with which it is picked up. Not only is it a game that can be played by all members of the family, it also has no age limit. A great activity any time of year, the sport reduces boredom, burns calories and can reduce screen time. “Pickleball is a fantastic activity to detach your kids from the looming dangers of TV, video games, and electronics,” says Gibson.

How to play pickleball?

Although very similar to tennis, pickleball is played on a badminton-sized court with a slightly modified tennis net. The regulations can be confusing at first, but Gibson gives the basics of the game below:

You need at least two players for singles or four for doubles. Each pickleball court has an area called a non-volleyball zone located in the center of the court. You cannot volley or hit the ball out of the air while standing in the NVZ. Players play a game to 11. The team that is two points higher wins. The northwest side always starts the game with one serve. When serving the ball, players must serve diagonally across the net and non-volley zone for it to be a legal serve. Every pickleball game has what’s called the two-bounce rule: the ball must bounce once on each side of the court before players can volley or knock the ball out of the air. You can only score points if you serve, also known as rally scoring. Players who score points on their serve alternate their court position left and right, while those receiving the ball switch to a staggered position, i.e. one at the NVZ and the other at the baseline. Each pickleball game has three numbers when serving: the first number represents your score, the second number represents your opponent’s score, and the third number represents the team member serving, i.e. 0-0-2.

How do I choose a pickleball paddle for beginners?

When getting started, one thing Gibson recommends is investing in a solid pickleball paddle. Usually cheap paddles have “poor balance and poor swing weight. They make you more prone to injury. Opt for a reputable brand with a fat core paddle instead.”

“Honeycomb core paddles are the safest and easiest to start with. As your arms, wrists and elbows get stronger and get used to using them, you can explore paddles with higher power and swing weight. But again, stick with established brands ,” Gibson shares.

A favorite brand among pickleball players is JOOLA for its quality and eye-catching designs. Below are other options for jumping into your pickleball practice.

Best pickleball paddles for beginners

JOOLA Ben Johns Blue Lightning Pickleball Paddle Set

This brand is preferred by many experts for its construction and elegant design. This paddle set includes two 26-hole indoor balls and two 40-hole outdoor balls with a bag to store your equipment. The paddle is equipped with edge-shield protection, a non-slip handle and a honeycomb polymer core to reduce vibration.

If you’re a beginner, this set will get you started easily. The paddles are made with a fiberglass face and a polypropylene-honeycomb compound that makes them light but powerful. According to reviewers, it puts less strain on the elbow and shoulder. “The ball definitely travels fast with the fiberglass coating ideal for increased power,” wrote one Amazon shopper.

Rhoback The Pollock Pickleball Paddle

With a more fun and bold aesthetic, this pickleball paddle is ideal for the most advanced player. The tool has a high-quality fiberglass surface and a honeycomb interior, making it lightweight. It also comes with a sweat-resistant grip built for intense summer activities. This is a great gift for the seasoned player looking to upgrade their equipment.

Selkirk Amped Epic

To take your game to the next level, choose this mid-weight paddle with a long handle. It has a larger surface area and is made with Fiberflex for a confident grip. Whether you’re in windy or warm conditions, this paddle feels smooth and comfortable with every swing.

Paddletek Phoenix Genesis Pro

For the pro player, this paddle gives you a competitive edge on the court. The paddle consists of a textured surface that provides spin control and features a textured fiberglass-epoxy hybrid that enhances performance. Also, this paddle offers vibration control like most traditional paddles. You can choose between standard and thin paddles and adjust weight preference.

Best pickleball equipment

Look chic anywhere with this high-waisted tennis skirt with built-in pocket shorts. This skirt can be worn during most sporting activities and comes in different shades for a bold look. Reviewers shared that they use it for running, tennis and other outdoor activities.

“Love this skirt! It’s perfect for wearing on and off the court! It doesn’t ride up or blow in the wind like some tennis skirts,” wrote one Amazon shopper.

Sergio Tacchni Vigentino women’s tennis dress

This dress is chic, comfortable and breathable for sporty occasions. The dress features a sleeveless silhouette and a contrast air mesh overlay panel. With a form-fitting design and soft construction, this dress makes it fit for your next competition.

For those looking for a not so short skirt, this is a great option. The skirt is great for hiking, climbing, vacationing and even pickleball. It features feather-light stretch technology that feels crazy and soft. The silhouette is semi-fitted and comes with a knitted waistband for ultimate comfort.

Alo Yoga Charmed tennis dress

Look effortless and chic in this Alo Yoga tennis dress with a shaping silhouette that looks flattering. The dress falls mid-thigh and features a collared neckline for a more tennis-inspired design. You can wear it on and off the field and look great on your lunch break. The dress is lightweight and comes in two colors for a minimalist aesthetic.

Hoka never disappoints when it comes to running, jumping and other sports. Most podiatrists love and approve of Hoka for their ultra-cushioned technology. Besides being a great running shoe, Hokas are great for any type of workout and are recommended for patients with foot problems. It has a breathable mesh upper and a heel cushion for soft landings.

Vionic Fortune sneaker

If you are a fan of Vionic, you will love their latest design: Fortune Sneaker. It’s comfortable on the first step and features Advanced Motion System technology that feels flexible and cushioned. The shoe is lightweight, breathable and ideal for long hours of activity. Not only does it support your sport, but your feet also feel protected during miles of running.

Meet the expert