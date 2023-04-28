San Diego renamed Upset City after women’s tennis victory





San Diego, California Once again it all came down to one track in exciting fashion. In a highly anticipated contest between two talented women’s tennis teams, the Loyola Marymount University (LMU) women’s tennis team emerged victorious over the San Diego Women’s Tennis team to secure victory. In a brisk 45 minutes, the double point was secured on lane two after LMU and USD tied things on lanes one and three respectively. The Lions showed their prowess on the field with impressive performances from all their players. The team’s singles players in particular dominated their opponents with powerful serves and skillful shots. The doubles matches were equally intense, with all three doubles teams displaying excellent teamwork and coordination. The Toreros put up a strong fight, but ultimately couldn’t overcome the lion’s skill and determination in singles. This victory marks an important milestone for the LMU in the WCC Women’s Tennis Tournament. The Lions head coach, Augustine Moreno expressed pride in the team’s performance, saying, “I’m incredibly proud of our ladies for their hard work and dedication. This win shows their talent and dedication to our program and women’s tennis.” The LMU women’s tennis team now moves on to compete in the upcoming West Coast Conference Championships. With the win over San Diego in their pocket, they’re poised to put on a strong showing and battle for the conference title as the Lions will take on the Pepperdine Waves on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10am. Overall, the LMU’s victory over the Toreros was a thrilling and well-deserved victory. It demonstrates the team’s commitment to excellence and lays the foundation for a promising future for women’s tennis at LMU. Results:

Competition doubles: Veronika Miroshnichenko and Eva Marie Voracek (LMU) def. Evans and Colling (USD); 6-4

Victoria Rutkowska and Isabella Cherkes-Zade (LMU) def. De Las Heras and McBride (USD); 7-6(6)

Goldsmith and Bru-Syversen (USD) def. Stefania Rogozinska-Anna Paradise(LMU); 6(6)-7 Singles Competition: Solymar Colling (USD) def. Veronika Miroshnichenko (LMU); 6-3, 7-5

Defeats Stefania Rogozinska-Dzik (LMU). Claudia de Las Heras (USD); 6-2, 6-3

Eva Marie Voracek (LMU) reports. Elizabeth Goldsmith (USD); 3-6, 6-4, 6-3

Abigail Desiatnikov (USD) defeated. Anna Paradise (LMU); 4-6, 3-6

Kailey Evans (USD) defeated. Isabella Tcherkes-Zade (LMU); 4-6, 6-4, 3-6

Sophia Munera (LMU) defeated. Jordyn McBride (USD); 6-4, 7-5 ITA rankings (From 25-04-2023):

Team: LMU No. 51 in Division I Women’s Tennis

Single people: LMU Veronika Miroshnichenko Nr. 87 in Division I Women’s Tennis

Doubles: LMU Veronika Miroshnichenko & Eva Marie Voracek Nr. 11 in Division I Women’s Tennis Order of finishing: Doubles: 1, 3, 2

Singles: Unknown at time of this release Next game: The Lions will take on Pepperdine for the WCC Tennis Tournament Championship on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10:00 AM PT Donate today: Fans interested in contributing to the Lions Athletic Fund can do so byclick here. Your gift will contribute to a transformative athletic, academic and cultural student-athlete experience for every LMU student-athlete. We appreciate your continued support of LMU Athletics. Follow along with the action: For full coverage of Loyola Marymount University athletics, including the women’s tennis team, visit LMULions.com. We encourage you to follow all actions on social media as well. Follow us by following usTwitterlike usFacebookand follow usInstagram

