‘I would like to get the chance to play the French Open’





Andy Murray returns the ball to Andrea Vavassori during their match at the Madrid Open tennis tournament. AP

Andy Murray said he hopes to play at Roland Garros for the first time since 2020 next month after crashing out in the first round of the Madrid Open on Thursday. The three-time Grand Slam champion has played the French Open just once since reaching the semifinals in 2017, losing to Stan Wawrinka in the first round three years ago. But he said he could return to the Paris clay court, after losing 6-2, 7-6 (9/7) to Italian qualifier Andrea Vavassori in Madrid. They’re very disguised, says Daniil Medvedev on solving Carlos Alcaraz’s drop shot dilemma Madrid Open: Andy Murray crashes in first round after defeat to qualifier Andrea Vavassori “I’d like to play just because I don’t know if I’ll have a chance to play again,” Murray said on his return to the French Open, where he finished second in 2016. “Although I feel fit and healthy, I would like to try. “I also have ambitions to fight for Wimbledon titles and things like that, and I know that sitting here today probably doesn’t sound realistic, but I do believe that’s a possibility. I obviously want to do the right thing there. “It’s impossible to say what’s the right thing to do, but it’s clearly a Grand Slam. I’d like to get the chance to play.” The world number 164 Vavassori defeated the former world number one in straight sets in the Spanish capital. Murray was also knocked out in the first round of the Monte Carlo Masters two weeks ago, describing it as “demoralizing” and “terrible”. “The second set started to come in a bit more. Played a little bit better I think, some positive signs,” Murray said on Thursday. “Some mistakes are hard to explain.” Vavassori twice broke world No. 52 Murray to take a 4–0 lead in the first set before serving out, with his opponent unable to force a single break point. The 27-year-old again broke for 2-1 in the second set but fired into the net to level his opponent again at 4-4 as Murray celebrated furiously. Vavassori committed a double foul on match point in the tiebreak, then hit the net with another shot, before Murray saved a third match point on serve. The Briton also saved a fourth, but the Italian took victory on the fifth ask when Murray made a big mistake near the net. It is the first time two-time winner Murray has fallen on the first hurdle in 12 appearances in Madrid. Earlier, Austrian Dominic Thiem defeated Kyle Edmund 6-4, 6-1 to set off a second round duel with Stefanos Tsitsipas. Read all Latest news, Trending news,Cricket news, Bollywood news,India news And News here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter And Instagram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/sports/tennis-news/andy-murray-french-open-madrid-open-12518712.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos