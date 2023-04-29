Babar’s team achieves a milestone victory in ODIs





Pakistan claimed their 500th win in ODIs with a five wicket victory in the opening match of the five match series against New Zealand.

Pakistan became only the third team to reach the 500 win mark after Australia and India, reaching the milestone on their 949th ODI outing. Australia tops the list with 594 wins, followed by India with 539. The achievement comes after Pakistan made their ODI debut in February 1973 and scored a maiden win in the format in their second ODI appearance against England in Nottingham in August 1974. Pakistan had to work for their 500th ODI win after New Zealand were sent off to bat, going on to record a competitive total of 288/7 thanks to Daryl Mitchell’s impressive 113 and opener Will Young’s solid 86. Fakhar Zaman opened the innings for Pakistan and together with partner Imam-ul-Haq laid a solid foundation. 33-year-old Zaman would steal the show with a fine 117 off 114 balls, while Imam accounted for 60 as the pair chased down 124 runs for the first wicket. Skipper Babar Azam also contributed with important runs before falling just half a century short, while batman Mohammad Rizwan came in with a 34-ball 42* to complete the chase for his side in 48.3 overs. Both New Zealand and Pakistan have sealed their direct qualifying spots for the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup to be played in India in October-November. Tom Latham’s side have impressed in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League cycle and are currently at the top of the standings with 16 wins in 24 games. Pakistan is fifth in the table with 13 wins in 21 matches. Both teams will look to make the most of the series’ remaining four ODIs with a focus on preparations for the big event fast approaching.

