Maryland soccer head coach Mike Locksley agrees to new contract terms





Maryland head football coach Mike Locksley and the university have agreed on new contract terms that will run through the 2027 season, it was announced Friday. Sports illustratedby Ross Dellenger reported that Locksley’s new contract is worth an average of $6.1 million a year, an increase of $2.1 million from his last contract. It was also reported that the deal will begin with an annual salary of $5.5 million and increase by $300,000 each year with an automatic one-year extension if Maryland wins at least seven games in 2023. Coach Locksley has done a fantastic job reviving our football program, Athletic Director Damon Evans said in a press release. We won every bowl game for the past two years, something that hadn’t happened in Maryland in nearly 20 years. … As we continue to make significant progress with higher expectations, we are excited that he will lead our program into the future as The Best Is Ahead for Maryland football. Locksley was hired by Maryland in December 2018, and after a 3-9 season in 2019 and a COVID-shortened 2020 campaign, the Terps put together back-to-back winning seasons in 2021 and 2022, the first time Maryland has done so since 2013-14. Maryland also won bowl games in both seasons, the first time Maryland has done so since 2002-03. I am grateful for the faith President Pines, Damon Evans and the entire administration have shown in me, and the support they provide to enhance what was built here with the Maryland football program, Locksley said in the release. We are developing young men into outstanding leaders both on and off the field and our goal is to compete for championships in the very near future. I have more passion and energy for this job than the day I was hired and can’t wait to continue building a team and football brand that our fans, alumni and the entire university can be proud of. Maryland went 8-5 in 2022 and ended the season with a victory over NC State in the Dukes Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Terps play their annual spring game on Saturday and begin the 2023 regular season on September 2 when they host Towson.

