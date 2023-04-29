Clary named head women’s tennis coach





FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. Tucker Clary has been named head coach of women’s tennis at the University of Arkansas. Clary is a familiar face in the Razorback women’s tennis program. He originally joined the University of Arkansas in December 2021 as an assistant coach. Clary was most recently the acting head coach of the Razorback women’s tennis program following the departure of head coach Cristina Sanchez-Quintanar, who stepped down last month for personal reasons. During his tenure as acting head coach, Arkansas posted a 6–4 record in the Southeastern Conference, including ranked wins over No. 12 Auburn, No. 28 Vanderbilt, No. 50 Alabama, and No. 60 Ole Miss. The Hogs were 5-1 at home in their last six regular season games. Arkansas has two nationally ranked singles players (No. 41 Carolina Gomez and No. 79 Kelly Keller) and two nationally ranked doubles pairs this season. Earlier this week, Gomez was also named SEC Freshman of the Year. In his time with our program, Tucker has demonstrated his ability to connect and communicate effectively with our student-athletes while helping to improve their game on the field, said Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek . His knowledge of the game and his dedication to helping our student-athletes tennis students reach their potential have contributed to the successful strides we have made in our program over the past two seasons. Most recently, Tucker served as acting head coach during a transition period in our program. His leadership, even within a competitive SEC season, helped keep the program stable during that transition and also positioned us for a potential second straight NCAA Tournament berth. In his two seasons as assistant coach, Clary helped lead the Razorbacks to a fifth-place finish on the SEC in 2022, the Hogs’ best conference finish since 2009. Arkansas also had the most conference wins (9) and ranked wins ( 9) since 2009. The Hogs earned an NCAA Tournament selection and finished the year ranked No. 30. Clary also coached Tatum Rice, who earned first-team All-SEC honors, SEC Player of the Week honors, and qualified for the NCAA Tournament Individual draft. Clary coached five ITA players at the national level as an assistant coach. In addition, Clary helped land a recruiting class with two former top 100 junior ITF players, an 11 UTR and top 850 WTA ranked players. I want to thank Chancellor (Charles) Robinson, Hunter Yurachek and Rick Thorpe for entrusting me with this program and giving me this opportunity, Clary said. I also want to thank all current and former players with whom I have had the pleasure of working. I look forward to the next steps to continue building this team and this program from the foundation we laid. This is one of the happiest days of my life and this opportunity is truly a dream come true. I am honored to be the next head coach of the Arkansas women’s tennis team. I look forward to building a sustainable program to participate in the SEC for years to come. Finally, I would like to thank all my friends and family for their continued support throughout this journey. Go swine!” Clary came to Fayetteville after spending a year with the women’s tennis program at Texas Tech as a volunteer assistant coach, helping the Red Raiders to the second round of the NCAA Tournament and their first win in the tournament since 2018. The Red Raiders made ended their season with a 16-9 record and a third-place finish in the Big 12. Clary previously retired from the University of Saint Katherine as an assistant coach on the men’s and women’s tennis programs. The women’s tennis program became the first program at USK to win a Conference Championship in just their third season in the NAIA era. During his four-year playing career at Bethany College, Clary was a four-time Fall Conference Individual Champion. In 2014, Clary was a KCAC conference champion, a quarterfinalist in the NAIA National Championship, and a three-time NAIA National Tournament qualifier. Clary and his wife Jyll have a son, Haydn.

