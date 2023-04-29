Woman Claims Michigan Hockey Doc Zvi Levran Sexually Assaulted Her During Appointment: It Haunts Me Every Day

content warning: This story contains details of alleged assaults. This content can be difficult to read and shocking.

A 27-year-old woman emotionally described what she described as being sexually assaulted by Dr. Zvi Levran during a preliminary medical examination in August 2022 on Friday.

While testifying in 48th District Court in Bloomfield Hills, the woman described Levran, a Michigan urologist, inserting his fingers into her vagina and anus without her consent during an appointment she made to deal with postoperative pelvic pain. as well as difficulty urinating and painful urination.

The woman also testified that Levran asked her uncomfortable questions about her sexual history, including the size of her sexual partners’ penises and questions about masturbation.

She said she left the appointment in more pain and immediately called her parents from her car to relay what had happened, crying as she shared how she felt violated and the interaction was creepy. Since that appointment, she said she suffers daily panic attacks and struggles with intimate relationships due to the trauma of her interaction with Levran.

It haunts me every day, the woman said, taking a long pause before getting emotional. I feel like, just dirty and unclean and like there’s something wrong with me.

The woman, who deals with chronic illness and anxiety, said she is traumatized going to the doctor and has canceled appointments after the incident with Levran because she doesn’t want it to happen again.

It’s very hard because I’m in so much pain every day, she said.

The woman said she was referred to Levran by her GP after experiencing complications following endometriosis-related surgery. Her surgeon said she was forbidden from having anything inserted into her vagina as a restriction after surgery, which the woman said she told Levran several times. She said he ignored that restriction and gave no warning or explanation before sticking his fingers in her anus.

The woman also explained how Levran placed a catheter in her urethra to obtain a urine sample. Although she eventually agreed to the catheter, the woman said she expressed concern about the need for it as she was in a lot of pain.

When Levran’s attorney Jonathan Jones pressed for a cross-examination about why she didn’t leave the exam and whether she was physically threatened in any way that something would happen if she left, the woman said:

Honestly, I was scared for my well-being at the time and I just wanted it to be over, she said. Personally, I was in physical pain. I couldn’t lift anything more than five pounds and at that point I was basically a rag doll.

Oakland County assistant district attorney Rob VanWert asked if she would consent to be digitally penetrated vaginally or anally by Levran. The woman said she did not agree to that either.

The woman, who works as a pharmacist’s assistant, said she found out at work that an area doctor had been arrested on assault charges when she read a headline on her computer. When she clicked the link and discovered it was Levran, she said she immediately threw off her headset and started shaking and howling. She then told her boss that she had been sexually assaulted.

The woman, who is not named per the court order issued by Judge Kimberly Smalls’ presiding judge, is the only female plaintiff witness in the 12 indicted cases against Levran. Her testimony comes less than three weeks after 10 former athletes and one former patient, all male, testified about their experience with Levran in 47th District Court in Farmington Hills, during which they had been subjected to a variety of sexual harassment and invasive and inappropriate questions related to their sex life described. .

The athletic has covered this story extensively since Levran’s first arrest in October. In a January story The athletic quoted several players as saying they were inappropriately touched and groped by Levran while seeking medical attention. Players also told it The athletic that Levran made inappropriate comments and inquired about their sex life.

In a November story about Levran’s time spent practicing in Minnesota, The athletic quoted two players who alleged that Levran, who volunteered as a doctor and yoga instructor for the Fergus Falls, Minn. high school team, sexually assaulted them. At least one of these incidents was reported to the school district and to Levran’s employer.

Dr. Ganesh Palapattu, the chair of the department of urology at the University of Michigan who testified as an expert at the preliminary exam earlier this month, will testify again via Zoom on May 8. He has previously characterized the behavior described in police reports related to the consolidated 47th District Court case as unethical and unacceptable.

Ahead of Friday’s preliminary exam, an additional indicted case that was also set to be heard by the court was dismissed unqualified.

(Photo of Levran in court: Katie Strang / The Athletic)