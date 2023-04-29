Sports
Softball wins opener, settles for split at number 22 MIT
CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts—sophomore Sarah Moore (Kennett Square, Pa.) finished with three hits in every game and visiting Babson College came within one of the overwhelming No. 22 MIT before settling for a split New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference (NEWMAC) doubleheader of Friday at Briggs Field.
The Beavers (19-19, 8-8 NEWMAC) won the opener 4-2 before suffering an 8-7 loss to the Engineers (28-5, 14-2 NEWMAC) in the nightcap. Babson clinched a conference tournament berth with his win in game one.
Game 1: Babson 4, MIT 2
Moore finished 3-for-4 with three RBI and senior Kate Karamouzis (Rockville Center, NY), who had two hits, and classmate Lex Morris (Lexington, Mass.) Both doubled the win. Junior Moira O’Reilly (Columbus, Ohio) went the distance in the circle, allowing just two runs on four hits, while striking out six to improve to 16-5 with the win.
Sophomore Mackenzie Bivin (San Diego, California) hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh, while freshman Caroline Langmeyer (Upper Arlington, Ohio) fell to 15-3 in the circle after giving up three earned runs on eight hits to go along with two strikeouts and two walks in 7.0 innings.
The Green & White jumped on top in the top of the second inning when Moore knocked on freshman’s door Sofia suit (New Rochelle, NY) and junior Molly Hennessey (Tallahassee, Florida) with a two-out single to right. The Beavers extended their lead to 3-0 one batter later in the first year Alice Cubberley (Lagrangeville, NY) scored on an MIT error.
Babson scored another insurance run in the top of the sixth inning as a junior Chloe Joslin (Wyoming, RI) led off with a single, then later scored on Moore’s two-out single to center to make it 4-0. O’Reilly had retired seven consecutive batters going into the seventh before Bivin followed sophomore Mikayla Cable (Valrico, Fla.)’s first single with a two-run shot to right. She quickly settled down and got three outs in a row to round out the full game win.
Game 2: MIT 8, Babson 7
Moore went 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored, Morris finished 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored and Pak singled twice and batted in three runs, leading to Babson’s 14-hit offense. Hennessy and Joslin also had two hits each in the loss in which the Beavers committed four errors that led to four unearned runs. Junior Nicole Sestito (Sea Girt, NJ) took the loss and is now 1-5 per year.
Senior Jordan Sell (Schwenksville, Pa.) went 4-for-5 with an RBI triple and three runs scored, while freshman Ava Ladd (Austin, Texas) finished 3-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored for the Engineers, who had 13 hits in the match.
The Greens started quickly with an RBI double by Morris and runscoring singles by Karamouzis, Hennessy and Hadjipanayis to build a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Babson further extended his lead in the second inning when Pak came through with a two-out single to center to bring in two more runs for a 6-1 lead.
The Engineers took advantage of errors by the Beavers in both the third and fourth inning to come within 6-3, but Pak drove in Moore with another two-out single in the top of the sixth to help Babson cut back a four-run lead. to take. MIT responded with a three-run rally in the bottom of the frame, including a two-out RBI single by Ladd and a triple to right by sophomore Kennedy Adkinson (San Jose, Calif.) one batter later to narrow the deficit to 7 -6.
Sestito got two quick outs to put in the seventh, but was injured again by her defense when senior Haley Samuelsen (Houston, Texas) reached on an error. She scored to tie the game on Sell’s triple to center right and Ladd capped off the comeback by driving in the winning run with a single to right.
Langmeyer pitched a shutout inning of relief to clinch the victory and improve to 16-3.
Both teams close out the regular season on Saturday as Babson travels to Clark for a doubleheader starting at 10 AM, while MIT heads to Coast Guard at noon.
GAME NOTES
• The Beavers are 45-25 all-time against MIT and the teams have split their last 12 games played at Cambridge as of 2017.
• Moore, who hit the 100th career hit in game one, leads Green and White with 13 multi-hit games and has reached base safely in seven consecutive appearances.
• The Beavers are 14-8 in games decided by one or two runs this season.
• Babson’s 14 hits in game two of Friday’s doubleheader are a season-high and the most since April 13, 2022, when it finished with 14 in a victory over Salve Regina.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.babsonathletics.com/sports/w-softbl/2022-23/releases/20230428uhrdcv
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ‘Picard’s’ Jonathan Frakes Opens Up About Being Riker Again In Exclusive ‘Star Trek Explorer’ Interview Clip
- Softball wins opener, settles for split at number 22 MIT
- Google’s big Pixel 8 Pro upgrade looks even more likely
- Prosecutors in Jan. 6 case step up probe into Trump fundraising
- Protect Jungkook tendencies after fans suspect the spread of malicious gossip; Kim Taehyung, Min Yoongi also threatened?
- Monmouth scores historic win to join UNCW, Drexel and Elon in men’s tennis semi-final
- Notoros: Building a safer digital world
- New study shows Mediterranean diet protects against diabetes
- No matter how much you abuse PM Modi, the lotus will bloom: Amit Shah | India News
- Newsroom – American Airlines’ AAdvantage Program Wins Best Elite Program for 11th Consecutive Year at 2023 Freddie Awards
- ASD Quattro to lift ETTU Trophy with Offiong Edem – The Sun Nigeria
- See Google IO Extended – Sacramento at Google Developer Groups GDG Sacramento.