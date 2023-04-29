Softball wins opener, settles for split at number 22 MIT

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts—sophomore Sarah Moore (Kennett Square, Pa.) finished with three hits in every game and visiting Babson College came within one of the overwhelming No. 22 MIT before settling for a split New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference (NEWMAC) doubleheader of Friday at Briggs Field.

The Beavers (19-19, 8-8 NEWMAC) won the opener 4-2 before suffering an 8-7 loss to the Engineers (28-5, 14-2 NEWMAC) in the nightcap. Babson clinched a conference tournament berth with his win in game one.

Game 1: Babson 4, MIT 2

Moore finished 3-for-4 with three RBI and senior Kate Karamouzis (Rockville Center, NY), who had two hits, and classmate Lex Morris (Lexington, Mass.) Both doubled the win. Junior Moira O’Reilly (Columbus, Ohio) went the distance in the circle, allowing just two runs on four hits, while striking out six to improve to 16-5 with the win.

Sophomore Mackenzie Bivin (San Diego, California) hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh, while freshman Caroline Langmeyer (Upper Arlington, Ohio) fell to 15-3 in the circle after giving up three earned runs on eight hits to go along with two strikeouts and two walks in 7.0 innings.

The Green & White jumped on top in the top of the second inning when Moore knocked on freshman’s door Sofia suit (New Rochelle, NY) and junior Molly Hennessey (Tallahassee, Florida) with a two-out single to right. The Beavers extended their lead to 3-0 one batter later in the first year Alice Cubberley (Lagrangeville, NY) scored on an MIT error.

Babson scored another insurance run in the top of the sixth inning as a junior Chloe Joslin (Wyoming, RI) led off with a single, then later scored on Moore’s two-out single to center to make it 4-0. O’Reilly had retired seven consecutive batters going into the seventh before Bivin followed sophomore Mikayla Cable (Valrico, Fla.)’s first single with a two-run shot to right. She quickly settled down and got three outs in a row to round out the full game win.

Game 2: MIT 8, Babson 7

Moore went 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored, Morris finished 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored and Pak singled twice and batted in three runs, leading to Babson’s 14-hit offense. Hennessy and Joslin also had two hits each in the loss in which the Beavers committed four errors that led to four unearned runs. Junior Nicole Sestito (Sea Girt, NJ) took the loss and is now 1-5 per year.

Senior Jordan Sell (Schwenksville, Pa.) went 4-for-5 with an RBI triple and three runs scored, while freshman Ava Ladd (Austin, Texas) finished 3-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored for the Engineers, who had 13 hits in the match.

The Greens started quickly with an RBI double by Morris and runscoring singles by Karamouzis, Hennessy and Hadjipanayis to build a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Babson further extended his lead in the second inning when Pak came through with a two-out single to center to bring in two more runs for a 6-1 lead.

The Engineers took advantage of errors by the Beavers in both the third and fourth inning to come within 6-3, but Pak drove in Moore with another two-out single in the top of the sixth to help Babson cut back a four-run lead. to take. MIT responded with a three-run rally in the bottom of the frame, including a two-out RBI single by Ladd and a triple to right by sophomore Kennedy Adkinson (San Jose, Calif.) one batter later to narrow the deficit to 7 -6.

Sestito got two quick outs to put in the seventh, but was injured again by her defense when senior Haley Samuelsen (Houston, Texas) reached on an error. She scored to tie the game on Sell’s triple to center right and Ladd capped off the comeback by driving in the winning run with a single to right.

Langmeyer pitched a shutout inning of relief to clinch the victory and improve to 16-3.

Both teams close out the regular season on Saturday as Babson travels to Clark for a doubleheader starting at 10 AM, while MIT heads to Coast Guard at noon.

GAME NOTES

• The Beavers are 45-25 all-time against MIT and the teams have split their last 12 games played at Cambridge as of 2017.

• Moore, who hit the 100th career hit in game one, leads Green and White with 13 multi-hit games and has reached base safely in seven consecutive appearances.

• The Beavers are 14-8 in games decided by one or two runs this season.

• Babson’s 14 hits in game two of Friday’s doubleheader are a season-high and the most since April 13, 2022, when it finished with 14 in a victory over Salve Regina.