Canada national cricket team seeks talent in Victoria





After nearly 10 years, the men’s national cricket team has duly restored Canada’s status as an official International Cricket Council (ICC) One Day International playing country. Head coach Pubudu Dassanayake and team staff held two training sessions Friday (April 28) at Victoria’s Beacon Hill Park, giving local cricketers the chance to showcase their abilities, as well as the chance to represent Canada on the world stage. It is the first time in the history of the country that a national coach has come to Victoria to recruit. But the BC capital is just the first stop in a much larger coast-to-coast scouting tour for Dassanayake, a Sri Lankan-born Canadian and former international cricketer-turned-coach who is now seeking Canada’s top cricketing talent. “We want to show everyone who plays cricket here that our eyes are on them when they do well,” he said in an interview. “We want to ensure that everyone who plays cricket locally at a high level is training and playing in a way that will take them to the next level.” Pubudu Dassanayake, head coach of Canada’s national men’s team, watches during a scouting session at Beacon Hill Park in Victoria on April 28. (Austin Westphal/News Staff) With the national team’s international status regained, Dassanayake, who also successfully led Canada to the World Cup as a coach in 2011, said he wants to sign about 15 players to train full-time throughout the year. Team manager Alphonso Franco, owner of the Victoria Patriots – the first professional team in 174 years of international cricketing history – was also present at the Beacon Hill Park cricket ground. He said the new national team status means Canadian cricketers will be able to play between 80 and 100 international matches over the next four years compared to previous years. “It means a lot to us to get so many international matches, and the level of cricket in Canada will only improve,” he said. Franco said Canada now has a very high chance of qualifying for the T20 Word Cup in 2024, which will be held in the West Indies and the United States. Canada’s qualification for the T20 World Cup begins in Bermuda on September 28. Do you have a story tip? Email: [email protected] follow us on Twitter And Instagram, and like us Facebook. CanadaLocal SportsSportVictoria

