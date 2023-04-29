Four teams advance to the semifinals of the Patriot League Womens Tennis (4.28.23)





WESTPOINT, NY Day two of the 2023 Patriot League Women’s Tennis Championship ended with No. 1 Boston University, No. 2 Navy, No. 3 Army West Point and No. 4 Bucknell advancing to the semifinals on Saturday. No. 1 Boston University defeated No. 8 Lafayette 4-0 while No. 4 Bucknell defeated No. 5 Colgate 4-0. Defending champion No. 3 Army West Point defeated No. 6 Lehigh 4-0 as No. 2 Navy rounded out the day with a 4-0 victory over No. 7 Loyola Maryland. BU takes on Bucknell at 10am followed by Army vs Navy at 2pm at the Malek Tennis Center in West Point, NY For more information on the 2023 Patriot League Womens Tennis Championship, visit Championship Central. No. 1 Boston University 4, vs. No. 8 Lafayette 0

Doubles (order of finishing: 2, 3)

1.Kaitlin Tan/Erica DiBattista (BU) vs. Erica DiBattista (BU) Alyssa Perdomo/Eleanor Campbell (LAF), 4-1 DNF

2. Defeating Shelly Yaloz/Michelle Kleynerman (BU). Halle Denardo/Melanie Sparhawk (LAF), 6-0

3. Defeats Victoria Carlsten/Emily Yimei Zhao (BU). Olivia Boeckman/Emma Menkowitz (LAF), 6-0 Single people (order of finishing: 4, 6, 3)

1. Defeating Shelly Yaloz (BU). Alyssa Perdomo (LAF), 6-2, 5-1 DNF

2. Michelle Kleynerman (BU) vs. Olivia Boeckman (LAF), 6-0, 2-1 DNF

3. Defeating Victoria Carlsten (BU). Melanie Sparhawk (LAF), 6-0, 6-0

4. Kaitlyn Tan (BU) defeated. Eleanore Campbell (LAF), 6-0, 6-0

5. Navya Vadlamudi (BU) vs. Halle DeNardo (LAF), 6-1, 2-3 DNF

6. Defeats Emily YimeiZhao (BU). Ally Waldman (LAF), 6-0, 6-1 No. 4 Bucknell 4 vs. No. 5 Colgate 0

Doubles (order of finish: 3, 1)

1. Whitney King/Abigail Platt (BUCK) defeated. Amelia Galin/Emme Levenson (COLGATE), 6-1

2. Tyne Miller/Anna Lajos (BUCK) v Addie Eklund/Jordan Ben-Shmuel (COLGATE), 3-2 DNF

3. Madison Sebulsky/Caroline Marcus (BUCK) v Natalie Fuller/Katerina Atallah (COLGATE), 6-0 Single people (order of finishing: 2, 1, 4)

1. Whitney King (BUCK) defeated. Amelia Galin (COLGATE), 6-2, 7-5

2. Anna Lajos (BUCK) defeated. Emme Levenson (COLGATE), 6-0, 6-1

3. Tyne Miller (BUCK) v Addie Eklund (COLGATE). 1-6, 6-1, 3-0 DFN

4. Abigail Platt (BUCK) v Jordan Ben-Shmuel (COLGATE), 7-5, 6-4

5. Kathryn Novak (BUCK) v Natalie Fuller (COLGATE), 4-6, 5-5 DNF

6. Caroline Marcus (BUCK) v Katerina Atallah (COLGATE), 0-6, 9-8, 1-0 DNF No. 3 Army West Point 4 vs. No. 6 Lehigh 0

Doubles (order of finishing: 1, 2)

1. Cooper Jackson/Paige Herremans (ARMY) defeated. Megha Dania/Anushka Dania (LEHIGH), 6-0

2. Julia Kelly/Jenna Sabile (ARMY) defeated. Ally Gaborik/Junmoke James (LEHIGH), 6-1

3. McKinnley Smith/Anna Loureiro (ARMY) vs. Hasma Javagal/Bella Peters (LEHIGH), 3-2 DNF Single people (order of finishing: 6, 3, 4)

1. Cooper Jackson (ARMY) v Hamsa Javagal (Lehigh), 7-6, 0-0 DNF

2. Elizabeth Gilbert (ARMY) v Megha Dania (Lehigh), 6-4 DNF

3. Jenna Sabile (ARMY) defeats. Ally Gaborik (Lehigh), 6-0, 6-1

4. Emma Sy (ARMY) defeats. Junmoke James (Lehigh), 6-0, 6-1

5. Ylan Duong (ARMY) vs. Anushka Denmark (Lehigh), 6-5 DNF

6. Paige Herremans (ARMY) defeats. Helena Cilella (Lehigh), 6-1, 6-1 No. 2 Navy 4 vs. No. 7Loyola 0

Doubles (order of finishing: 2, 3, 1)

1. Emily Tannenbaum/Samantha Johns (NAVY) defeated. Emi Shivkumar/Taylor Kuncl (LOY), 6-2

2. Christine Richiez/Lauren Manwiller (LOY) defeated. Sia Chaudry/Casey Accola (Navy), 6-1

3. Kate Lee/Parvathi Shanker (NAVY) defeated. Liza Tankimovich/Olivia Tracey (LOY), 6-1 Single people (Order of Finish: 6, 5, 2)

1. Emily Tannenbaum (NAVY) v Olivia Tracey (LOY), 6-1, 4-3 DNF

2. Stella Ribaudo (NAVY) v. Lauren Manwiller (LOY), 3-6, 4-2 DNF

3. Sia Chaudry (NAVY) defeated. Christine Richiez (LOY), 6-0, 6-1

4. Casey Accola (NAVY) v Liza Tankimovich (LOY), 6-3, 3-0 DNF

5. Samantha Johns (NAVY) def. Emi Shivkumar (LOY), 6-1, 6-0

6. Kate Lee (NAVY) defeats. Madison Metzdorf (LOY), 6-0, 6-1 2023 Patriot League Women’s Tennis Championship schedule

Thursday, April 27 First round No. 8 Lafayette 4 vs. No. 9 Holy Cross 0 Friday, April 28 Quarterfinals No. 1 Boston University 4 vs. No. 8 Lafayette 0

No. 4 Bucknell 4 vs. No. 5 Colgate 0

No. 3 Army West Point 6 vs. No. 6 Lehigh 0

No. 2 Navy 4 vs. No. 7Loyola 0 Saturday, April 29 Semifinals No. 1 Boston University vs. No. 4 Bucknell, 10 a.m

No. 2 Navy vs. No. 3 Army West Point, 2:00 PM Sunday April 30 Championship Semifinal winner 1 vs. Semifinal 2 winner, 1pm ABOUT THE PATRIOTLEAGUE The Patriot League is in its fourth decade of academic and athletic achievement and continues to demonstrate that student-athletes can excel in both academics and athletics without sacrificing high standards. The athletic success of the Patriot League is achieved while member institutions remain committed to the founding principle of admitting and graduating student-athletes who are academically representative of their class. Participation in athletics at Patriot League institutions is seen as an important part of a well-rounded education.

