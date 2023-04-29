Yzerman likes the chances of landing quality prospect at number 9

Some general managers and design experts have called the 2023 NHL draft one of the deepest in recent years. But that’s not Steve Yzerman’s style.

He doesn’t jump on carts or stumble over drafts. But if you listen carefully, he’s clear when he sees a good opportunity to help his rebuild. This design is one of those opportunities.

“At least in the first round,” said Yzerman, “we were very optimistic and excited about the options we think we have right at the time.”

Going into the May 8 NHL lottery, the Red Wings own the No. 9 pick and also the No. 17 pick from the New York Islanders. Yzerman was picked by the Islanders of the Canucks in the deal that sent defenseman Filip Hronek to Vancouver. The Canucks got the Islanders’ pick in the Bo Horvat trade. If the Islanders reach the conference finals in these playoffs, the last four picks in the first round will be the pick. The Islanders are currently trailing 3-2 in the best-of-seven series against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Red Wings can move up from number 9 if they win the lottery. They have a five percent chance of winning the No. 1 pick where they would take dynamic scorer Connor Bedard. The Red Wings have a 5.2% chance of winning the lottery for No. 2. The expected No. 2 pick is University of Michigan forward Adam Fantilli, who won the Hobey Baker Trophy as college hockey’s top player this season. He scored 30 goals in 36 games.

The Athletic: 100 goals. This is how much Connor Bedard scored in his year of service, an incredible – almost incomprehensible – feat. Our Scott Wheeler @scottcwheeler digs into the records of how Bedard buried 100.https://t.co/yWZLBFJYXi pic.twitter.com/uKPIFnlRY7 — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) April 19, 2023

“Maybe we’ll get some luck in the lottery, maybe not,” Yzerman said. “But either way, we have ideas that would pick if we stay close to where we were today.”

The odds are favorable for Detroit Drafting 9th

Chances are the Red Wings will stay exactly where they are. According to tankathon.com, the Red Wings have a 64.4% chance of choosing ninth and a 23.5% chance of choosing 10th with their own pick. There is a 1.7% chance of picking number 11 if two non-playoff teams ahead of them in the standings win the two lotteries. (Teams can only move up 10 places. So only the bottom 11 can finish No. 1).

Here’s a quick look at some of the players ranked near number 9, or mentioned as possible Red Wings picks at number 9:

Center Oliver Moore (Team USA)

Some say he’s the best skater in the draft. At worst, he is among the best skaters. His skating reminds some scouts Dylan Larkin. On some fake versions, Oliver lands in the top seven, but on others, he goes around number 10. He is a handy puck handler. Moore makes those around him better. He has 73 points in 59 games for the US National Team Development Program.

Right Winger Eduard Sale (HC Kometa Brno, Czech Republic)

In several mock drafts, Sale (6-2, 180) lands in Detroit. He has scored seven goals and provided seven assists in the Czech professional league this season. Sale scored six points in seven games at the World Junior Championships. His hockey IQ and vision are his best assets. Quality passerby. TSN Scouting Insider Craig Button has put him in his top five.

Center Dalibor Dvorsky (AIK, Sweden 2)

He is a Slovak who plays in Sweden’s second division. Central scouting has him as the No. 3 European player for this year’s draft. Dvorsky is 6-1 and plays a quality two-way game. He can divide the puck and he can fire it. Dvorsky has been solid at the World Junior Championships for the past two seasons.

Forward Ryan Leonard (Team USA)

The Massachusetts native scored 50 goals in 55 games for the US National Team Development Program. Leonard can play all three forwards. He goes to Boston College. “He can play any offensive position, but he’s probably a wing,” said Russ Cohen, a scouting insider for Sirius Radio. “Has good speed, but it’s his gritty mentality that sets him apart. He’s a physical specimen, takes puck fights personally, his words, and knows how to make room on the ice. Leonard will go to the net as well as score with that heavy wrist shot goal. I guarantee he will give the best interview. And that could also resonate.”

Center Nate Danielson (Brandon, Western Hockey League)

He is a 6-2 center who scored 78 points in 68 games. The NHL Central Scouting Bureau ranked him 13th in their interim rankings and had him number seven in their final rankings