Unprecedented club growth marks start of new season

The 2023 domestic cricket season kicks off on Saturday and the NWCU confirms that the number of teams participating at all levels has again markedly increased over the past 12 months.

The union has confirmed that while there were 94 teams competing in 2019 – including Midweek, Youth, Boys, Girls, Intermediate and Seniors, the number starting this year in the same categories is 143; an increase of more than 50% in less than 5 years.

It’s a fantastic result of the work done, not just at grassroots level but across the spectrum, and shows that the appetite for the sport remains undamaged.

There will be a lot to look forward to over the next 22 weeks and we will be bringing you scores, reports and photos all over the club’s various social media platforms.

For now, however, the focus is on what is sure to be a very hotly contested campaign for seniors as clubs battle for a position in next year’s new Long’s SuperValu senior competition format.

In consultation with its clubs, Noordwest is facilitating one competition for all fifteen senior teams this year. At the end of the campaign, the top eight make up next season’s Premier Division, while the other seven make up the Championship.

It means a schedule of fourteen league games for each team, plus of course the cups – just as would be the case in a regular league season with 8 teams. However, it does mean there will only be one game against each opponent this one-off year rather than the regular home and away format.

The ‘big guns’ will probably all compete again, and it will be a surprise if the likes of Brigade, Donemana, Bready and Newbuildings fail to qualify for the top flight tournament.

There have been one or two staff changes over the winter, but as always we won’t know the details for sure until Saturday afternoon.

Both Brigade and Bready are among the clubs that have hinted at a few ins and outs, but Davy Scanlon kept his cards close until everything was finalized.

We do know that Irosh Samarasooriya is also back and Bready will be another handful this year with many runs in that top order.

Brigade have Irish Academy batsman Cameron Melly in their ranks, while Andy Britton had surgery on his troublesome arm over the winter and will greatly improve their chances when he is almost fully fit.

Newbuildings, the reigning NWCU champions, had long since resigned themselves to last year’s loss of popular skipper Jared Wilson to Cliftonville, but Gareth McKeegan’s suit has secured the services of 21-year-old South African batsman, Hanu Viljoen, in his place.

They were a formidable opponent last year and were only a cup final defeat away from a clean sweep, and Newbuildings certainly now look to be in the mix again.

Donemana appears to be without Andy McBrine for much of their season. The North West Warriors skipper has been outstanding for the international team on their tour to Bangladesh and Sri Lanka and looks ready for a busy summer in the green.

The club have confirmed that Zimbabwean all-rounder Roy Kaia has signed for this season, and they have also added an Irish passport with Australian David O’Sullivan to their squad.

Mike Erlank is back at Eglinton, a great boost for Andy Millar’s side, and the villagers have also added Ireland under-19 batsman Liam Doherty, a South African-born all-rounder with an Irish passport.

Those two, with perhaps one more on the way, could well send Eglinton to the business side of the table.

Ardmore lost Tyron Koen but replaced him with South African batter Aviwe Mgijima, but that was it in a quiet season with the Green. They are rarely far off when the chips are empty and will do everything they can to secure Premiership cricket for 2024.

Ravi Karunaratne is back in Coleraine, as is Gareth Godfrey as chairman, so there could be a few more surprises on the north coast.

However, at the moment there are no changes to report except for Varun Chopra who has gone to the NCU. Gareth insists this year will give the young players already at the club their chance, and with the likes of Scott Campbell, Stephen Hutchinson and Marcus Poskitt also there, the Bannsiders will be fine.

Senior Cup holders Fox Lodge are another side currently on good terms with themselves; Unsurprisingly, Aaron Heywood retains the armband with wicket-keeper/batsman Gayan Maneeshan coming in as their foreign player.

Aidan Logue returns after a short stay ‘next door’ and the Foxes will venture into one of those coveted places too.

Ballyspallen have appointed James Thompson as captain with Damith Perera back as their overseas player, but a number of changes can also be confirmed at Bridge Park.

They’ve done a really good job on their ground over the last few seasons and the place looks fantastic, so ‘Spallen is hoping to impress.

Glendermott is another club that has worked hard both on and off the pitch. In addition to improving their facilities, they have also brought in Bobby Rao to share his wealth of experience and knowledge with the young players.

Ben Mills stays on as skipper and while another keeper/batsman, Gihan Cloete, looks fantastic, the loss of Nathan McGuire is a blow.

In Donegal, David Anthony is tasked with keeping the Saints in order and it is currently the sport’s worst kept secret that they have moved to sign a new player/coach!

Timmy Dougherty remains captain at Killyclooney, who have also opted for a South African overseas player in Blayde Capell.

Often unpredictable, “Clooney always has a big performance in him, but has struggled for consistency in recent seasons.

There is a change at the helm for Bonds Glen – Raymond Curry is taking over as skipper there and they are expected to have agreed a one player swap with Burndennett.

David and Gordon Cooke will still be in attendance as the Bee Gees look to sign some talented youth players in this competitive season.

Also with ‘Dennett is Golpinath Siva, an Indian student who hits in the highest order.

Aaron Gillespie is back skipper at Strabane and although they have lost Ehtesham Ahmed who has returned to YMCA, they have signed bowler Usman Azhar from North County.

The Red Caps still have a few loose ends to tie up before the action kicks off next Saturday.

It promises to be a fascinating summer of sport for the cricket fraternity and those coveted top eight finishes will mean it’s going to be quite a competitive season for everyone.

The very best for everyone.